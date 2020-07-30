All Minecraft MC Championship 8 teams

The eighth edition of the MC Championship is quickly approaching and Noxcrew is ready to announce all of the teams competing in August’s event.
With many familiar faces returning to the arena to battle it out for Minecraft supremacy, a few of the teams have seen some big shakeups from MC 7.
Even before all of the teams have been shown, you can already see that the MC 7 Champion Green Guardians have split up. The Eret is the only remaining player on that roster, while PeteZahHutt is now on Lime Llamas.
Heading into MCC 8, here are all of the teams competing when the games begin on Aug. 15.
Red Rabbits
- Ph1LzA
- WilburSoot
- DangThatsaLongName
- TommyInnit
Orange Ocelots
- Shubble
- Strawburry17
- RIPmika
- Joey Graceffa
Yellow Yaks
- PearlescentMoon
- cubfan135
- ReNDoG
- falsesymmetry
Lime Llamas
- PeteZahHutt
- Katherine Elizabeth
- InTheLittleWood
- Solidarity
Green Guardians
- Sapnap
- GeorgeNotFound
- Krtzyy
- The Eret
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.