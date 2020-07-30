All Minecraft MC Championship 8 teams

The teams are set for the upcoming competition.

The eighth edition of the MC Championship is quickly approaching and Noxcrew is ready to announce all of the teams competing in August’s event.

With many familiar faces returning to the arena to battle it out for Minecraft supremacy, a few of the teams have seen some big shakeups from MC 7.

Even before all of the teams have been shown, you can already see that the MC 7 Champion Green Guardians have split up. The Eret is the only remaining player on that roster, while PeteZahHutt is now on Lime Llamas.

Heading into MCC 8, here are all of the teams competing when the games begin on Aug. 15.

Red Rabbits

Ph1LzA

WilburSoot

DangThatsaLongName

TommyInnit

Orange Ocelots

Shubble

Strawburry17

RIPmika

Joey Graceffa

Yellow Yaks

PearlescentMoon

cubfan135

ReNDoG

falsesymmetry

Lime Llamas

PeteZahHutt

Katherine Elizabeth

InTheLittleWood

Solidarity

Green Guardians

Sapnap

GeorgeNotFound

Krtzyy

The Eret

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.