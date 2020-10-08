All Minecraft MC Championship 11 teams

Who will join the madness this time?

MC Championship 11 is set to take place on Oct. 24. Ten slightly altered teams of content creators, streamers, and lucky viewers will compete in a set of Minecraft mini-games in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers.

The last event was pretty close, coming down to FalseSymmetry winning it all with an incredible Ace in Dodgebolt with the Orange Ocelots. He became the first back-to-back champion in the event’s history, with PeteZahHutt also tying Dream for the most total championship wins at three.

Heading into MCC 11, you can expect a few spooky changes thanks to the Noxcrew team, including all of the team names, in what should be some fun pre-Halloween festivities.

MCC 11 will kick off at 2pm CT on Oct. 24. Here are all of the teams competing.

Red Ravens

CaptainSparklez

Nihaachu

Ph1LzA

Tubbo

Orange Oozes

F1NN5TER

Krtzyy

Mini Muka

Seapeekay

Mustard Mummies

DanTDM

PearlescentMoon

Quig

Smallisbeans

This article will be updated as more teams are confirmed.