All Minecraft Championships (MCC) 18 teams

Time to build. But spooky this time.

It feels like the time between Minecraft Championships (MCC) events is shrinking while Noxcrew continues to optimize and expand on the successful event.

Now, entering a cycle of tournaments alongside MCC Rising, a series focusing on up-and-coming Minecraft streamers, MCC 18 will take place on Oct. 23 and feature a Halloween theme.

The Halloween theme doesn’t change much, though. MCC 18 will still feature 10 teams of four content creators or streamers who will play eight different mini-games to earn coins and try to finish in the top two. The two with the most coins at the end of the main event will play one last mini-game to decide the ultimate winner.

The main difference between normal MCC events and MCC 18 is the team names and other potential elements of the competition taking on a slightly spookier theme for a spooky season.

MCC 18 will go live at 2pm CT on Oct. 23. Here are all of the new teams that will be competing, updated as Noxcrew posts them.

Red Ravens

Wisp

Ph1LzA

Jack Manifold

TommyInnit

Orange Oozes

GizzyGazza

Mefs

TapL

Krtzyy

Mustard Mummies

Sylvee

Tubbo

Sapnap

Smajor

Lime Liches

Gee Nelly

Illumina

CaptainPuffy

Ryguyrocky

Green Goblins