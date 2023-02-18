Adin Ross claims Kai Cenat and other huge streamers will leave Twitch, YouTube for Kick

Popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross has shared a short but incredibly shocking list of some of the platform’s top creators that he says will be leaving for rival streaming website Kick in the near future.

During what the creator described as his “last Twitch stream ever,” Adin Ross revealed to viewers that Kick is already planning on making big moves in the streaming space, including a list of some of the most popular Twitch and YouTube broadcasters that will be leaving for Kick.

“I’m gonna tell you guys right now. Kai is going, YourRAGE is going, Bruce is going, Speed’s going, everyone’s going to Kick. I’m just gonna tell you guys now, I don’t give a fuck. They’re all going, bro. Think about it, the platform cannot fail if everyone goes,” Adin Ross said.

“I’m not even joking, they’re all going, bro. Why would they not go? They’re gonna give them equity and millions of dollars,” the streamer continued.

Kai Cenat, YourRAGE, BruceDropEmOff, and IShowSpeed have over 22 million followers combined among their respective streaming platforms, and would likely have a massive impact on Twitch and YouTube if what Adin Ross says is true.

Currently, both BruceDropEmOff and YourRAGE are indefinitely banned from Twitch, so it might make sense for the duo to find their way to another streaming platform, but neither has made any comments regarding Kick.

It’s unclear if or when these four streamers will actually be signed to broadcast on Kick and there has been no official statement regarding the matter from the platform or the content creators themselves.