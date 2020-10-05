3D Artist creates eerie Among Us design

Due to the simplicity of its characters Among Us has inspired many artists and fans of the game to create their own interpretations of the crewmates within the game. 3D Modeller Raf Grassetti has designed an extremely impressive take on an imposter securing the kill over an unsuspecting crewmate.

In a post to his Instagram Grassetti shared his creation with the caption “Imposter #AmongUs”. This extremely detailed work shares an eerie take what the imposter looks like seeing them pierce through the crewmate’s face shield with their tongue. The alien creature appears to only have one eye while boasting many tentacles equipped with what looks to be teeth along with them.

Grassetti is a well-known Designer with an impressive resume including his work on the most recent God of War PS4 game. Outside of gaming Grassetti has also worked as a Character Artist within many different industries for companies such as Hasbro and Marvel.

Among Us remains at the peak of its popularity after skyrocketing to success years from its 2018 release. Since the game saw its resurgence thanks to streamers over the last few weeks it has broken many of its records including download count, most players, and most viewers on Twitch. The game even most recently overtook Fall Guys as the most streamed game of 2020 regardless of being released years prior.

This success has seen the studio halt plans on a sequel for the game, instead turning their attention to adjusting and making additions to the game for their current players.