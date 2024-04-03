When does Star Wars Unlimited: Shadows of the Galaxy release?

Fantasy Flight Games is ramping up for a new Star Wars Unlimited set called Shadows of the Galaxy, featuring new Leader and Unit cards from the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian.

The first Star Wars Unlimited TCG set, Spark of the Rebellion dropped into local game stores in March. Demand for the set has remained relatively high since it launched, with many of its cards worth serious money on the secondary market. As with most TCG tabletop games, a second Star Wars Unlimited set will now be following roughly four months behind the first, with this one being called Shadows of the Galaxy.

What is the release date for Shadows of the Galaxy?

Strap up your blaster and prepare for the Outer Rim. Image via Fantasy Flight Games

Fantasy Flight Games hasn’t released an official release date at the time of writing but we do know that it will become available through local game stores during July, roughly four months after Spark of Rebellion was released.

What’s new in Star Wars Unlimited: Shadows of the Galaxy?

Many of the main mechanics established through Spark of the Rebellion will be featured in the second set, Shadows of the Galaxy. The set will feature Star Wars smugglers and bounty hunters along the Outer Rim like The Mandalorian Leader card and Grogu as a Unit. Moth Gideon is also slated to have a Leader card.

There’s also a new Bounty mechanic within the set, along with two other new gameplay mechanics that haven’t been revealed at time of writing.

Can I preorder Star Wars Unlimited: Shadows of the Galaxy?

Preorders for the second Star Wars Unlimted set, Shadows the Galaxy were not available at local game stores near me as of April 3 but some websites do already have a default listing up.

Based on what Fantasy Flight Games has done in the past, we expect preorders to become available around the first week of May, roughly three months before the official Shadows of the Galaxy release. The price of a Star Wars Unlimited second set booster box is estimated to be around $100, with packs at around $5.

