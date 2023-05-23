Star Wars Project Helix open-world game’s release may not be as far away as we thought

Ubisoft’s ambitious Project Helix, an open-world game set in the Star Wars universe, might be coming sooner than fans expected.

While Ubisoft was aiming at a release for this fiscal year, the time window was revised for early 2024 instead, according to a report from Kotaku on May 22.

The 2022-2023 fiscal year’s earning reports had hinted at a release for this year, but it was still shrouded in mystery.

The outlet also mentioned the team hoped the title would become the next Ubisoft blockbuster outside of the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

The upcoming Star Wars game was revealed in January 2021 by Ubisoft’s Malmo studio, Massive Entertainment. It’s being developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games and Disney and will feature an open-world setting, with a story-driven experience.

The developer has high ambitions for Project Helix, gathering “some of the most experienced talents in the industry” and using the highest technologies available, to “deliver a groundbreaking Star Wars adventure,” according to its official description.

Ubisoft meanwhile received backlash due to multiple title delays in January, such as the third Skull & Bones, amid a “meaningful cost reduction plan.” The next Assassin’s Creed, Mirage, is, however, set to release later this year, although a time window has yet to be confirmed by the developer.

