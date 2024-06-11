Vess, Nix, and ND-5 fighting in Outer Rim with Jabba the Hut in Star Wars Outlaws
Star Wars

Star Wars Outlaws Experts system, explained

Learn from the best of the best.
John Wildermuth
Published: Jun 11, 2024

In Star Wars Outlaws you play as Kay Vess, a scoundrel on a daring mission to secure her freedom. Luckily, Kay doesn’t have to face this challenge alone. On top of her rag-tag band of outlaws, you’ll also come across Experts.

Scattered throughout the galaxy, Experts may come to your aid⁠—assuming you have what it takes to impress them. 

What are Experts in Star Wars Outlaws?

Each Expert specializes in specific skills.

Experts are unique NPCs in Outlaws who can be sought out and recruited to upgrade Kay and her arsenal. Each of these Experts are masters in their field of work, ranging from gunslinging to bartending. 

Many of these Experts are outlaws themselves and want to avoid being found. To get a chance to speak with an Expert, Kay will have to complete a variety of quests across the galaxy, such as collecting intel to uncover the identity of these individuals.

Once you’ve recruited an Expert, they’ll provide you with multiple upgrades to your gear or completely new ways to play. From the small glimpse of gameplay shown during 2024’s Ubisoft Forward, we can see Kay goes on a lengthy quest to uncover the identity of an Expert Gunslinger in hopes of learning new blaster tactics. 

Learn to lockpick and more.

This gameplay also showcased how Kay learned to lockpick doors by recruiting the Expert Bartender, after completing a small set of challenges. After all, each of these Experts will not just give away their secrets for free, so be prepared to complete tasks to unlock their rewards.

From the small amount of the Expert system shown, it appears there are a total of nine Experts willing to share their knowledge with Kay. While it’s unclear what each of these Experts will bring to the table, Kay will surely be better off seeking them out on her adventure.

John Wildermuth
