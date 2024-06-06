Star Wars: Hunters tier list – Best and worst characters, ranked

Star Wars: Hunters is the new four-vs-four hero shooter with the classic style of one of the most iconic sci-fi franchises of all time. From this game’s music to its characters, it bleeds Star Wars.

There are currently 13 different Hunters in Star Wars: Hunters that fill the three archetypical roles of Damage, Tank, and Support. The balance is fairly solid, but every shooter has its meta and niche picks. Here are the rankings of every character based on their broken and bad abilities as of June 6.

Ranking every Star Wars: Hunters character

S tier

Skora

The fast little healer. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Skora is designed like a healer meant to operate on the fringes of a battle providing healing for the team while using her high mobility to keep out of the line of fire. That sounds fairly balanced, but what makes Skora broken is this character’s ult. Unstable Cocktail throws Skora’s squishy side out the window, makes this character virtually impossible to kill for its duration, and actively punishes any enemy character who approaches and tries. In Power Control and Dynamic Control, Skora’s ult effectively guarantees a point capture, and her mobility makes it difficult for enemies to reach the ult charge points before her.

Sentinel

The clone tank. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Sentinel’s loadout is one of the most overpowered in Star Wars: Hunters. This character has a shield, a stun, and can deal solid damage for extended periods without reloading. His ultimate adds a lot of pressure to the enemy team through the backup clones’ presence and suppressing fire. Overall, this is a bulky character with great damage, and Sentinel’s only real drawback is limited mobility.

Rieve

The damage-heavy Sith. Screenshot via Dot Esports

When Rieve enters a battle, the attention of all players must go to her. She simply can’t be left alone with how much damage she puts out. Her passive ability makes her more mobile and adds to her damage, which just feels unfair, and Rieve’s ult only adds to this character’s oppressive feel. The only drawback to this character is she goes down quickly if the enemy team surrounds her, but Rieve’s mobility makes that a challenge.

A tier

Aran Tal

The Mandalorian. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Aran Tal is a highly mobile Damage character who focuses on jetpack jumps and fire attacks. The speed of this character can make him really intimidating for inexperienced players. Aran Tal operates best as someone who can quickly jump into a fight, deal a lot of burst damage, and jump back out before taking too much heat. You might have more trouble using Aran Tal against players with a better understanding of his kit and movement.

J-3DI

The robot Jedi. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The yin to Rieve’s yang, J-3DI is the other lightsaber wielder in Star Wars: Hunters. He has an identical projectile deflect ability that allows him to close the gap on shooting characters, but his damaging abilities make J-3DI feel like a weaker version of Rieve in many ways. His one advantage is a passive that gives him more sustain, and his Faux Pull stun helps propel this character to still be top-tier, but Rieve still outclasses.

B tier

Slingshot

The rolling tank. Screenshot via Dot Esports

In many ways, Slingshot feels like the Star Wars: Hunters equivalent to Wrecking Ball in Overwatch 2. This character is meant to roll into battle and bother the enemies as much as possible. His ultimate ability, Trickshot, and even Slingshot’s passive are great for knocking enemies back, slowing them, and just generally making it difficult to maneuver. This is a great character when you have a player that understands his strengths and a team that knows how to work around him. He’ll likely flop if those prerequisites aren’t met.

Imara Vex

The rocket-shooting long-distance shooter. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Imara Vex is an all-around solid damage character. Her primary weapon and abilities give her solid damage output at any range, but her grappling ability suggests she’s meant for use at a distance. That makes sense considering this character’s lack of bulk or any kind of damage mitigation. This character’s primary weakness, however, is the grappling ability is just janky right now. The maps don’t always feel designed around this mechanic, so it’s not uncommon to find yourself in a position where grappling is just pointless.

Sprocket

The turret setter. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Sprocket has a good balance of damage and healing while also finding a niche in one of the best (and only) damage mitigation abilities currently in Star Wars: Hunters. Sprocket’s main weakness is a lack of mobility. The character’s passive gives a movement speed boost at critical health, but it can be difficult to make that work when, more often than not, at critical health you die. Aside from that, this is a character with a wide array of supporting moves great for supporting the team, hindering the enemy, and dishing out damage.

Diago

The blind sniper. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Diago is effectively the only sniper of all the Star Wars: Hunters you can unlock as of right now. This is a fairly simple character. He does solid damage at long range, his ultimate simply powers up his shots to do outrageous damage, and his other abilities help him maintain map awareness and stay mobile. His grappling mobility move is the same as Imara Vex and gets similar criticism about its jankiness. It’s a good character in the right hands, but in a hero shooter that’s only four-vs-four, it’s hard to justify finding room for a character with no ability to support or push an objective.

C tier

Charr

The shotgun shooter. Screenshot via Dot Esports

It’s very possible for Charr to work on the right team with a player who understands his eccentric kit. This is a Tank who can dish out high damage at close range with a healing ability that helps him close the gap and an ult that is scary in the right context. The problem is, those circumstances that allow Charr to shine don’t show up that often. A player may find out how to use Charr in a way that feels strong sometime in the future. But right now, he just doesn’t fit in.

Grozz

The one that’s not Chewbacca. Screenshot via Dot Esports

In a one-vs-one or even two-vs-one matchup, Grozz is nearly unstoppable. You can use Grozz to get up in the enemy’s face and deal maximum damage. But once the enemy team figures out how to work around Grozz, making this character work is very difficult. He has few counters when there’s a significant gap between himself and the opposing team. If they see you coming and focus their fire on you, you’re probably going down. When paired with a consistent healer, this is still a scary Wookiee to go up against.

Utooni

Two kids in a trench coat ready to do serious business. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Utooni has a solid kit with the main draw being the ability to switch between two weapons that each deal solid damage in their proper range. The remainder of Utooni’s abilities relate to distraction more than damage output, though, with no mobility or damage mitigation in sight. Utooni sadly isn’t mobile or bulky enough to justify using in most fights.

D tier

Zaina

The burst healer. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Zaina has no place in the Star Wars: Hunters meta right now. Of the three supports currently available, she lacks the damage output of Sprocket and the healing output of Skora. In most ways, she feels like a weaker version of Skora. Her abilities focus more on healing with a mobile dodge roll ability to keep her out of the line of fire, but when Skora has similar burst healing with her ult and an even better mobility move with her sprint, it leaves no room for Zaina to shine.

