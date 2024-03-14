Category:
Star Wars

Star Wars Battlefront Collection trophy list: All trophies and achievements

A galaxy's worth of feats.
Scott Robertson
Published: Mar 13, 2024 07:05 pm
Collecting trophies or achievements in Star Wars Battlefront Collection means more than just completing a list. Completing certain achievements means permanently unlocking powerful rewards.

You earn the majority of trophies and achievements in Star Wars Battlefront Collection by collecting medals during gameplay. Typically, you earn medals by completing gameplay tasks a specific number of times in a single life, and achievements are earned by acquiring multiple medals of each kind. Earning the highest possible achievement for each medal unlocks a permanent special reward.

However, there are also some additional trophies and achievements to earn that don’t relate to medals at all. Here’s the full list of trophies and achievements in Star Wars Battlefront Collection.

All Star Wars Battlefront Collection trophies and achievements

There are 45 trophies/achievements to unlock in Star Wars Battlefront Collection. Once you earn the Elite status for each medal, the requirements for earning that medal are slightly reduced going forward. For example, getting 12 blaster rifle kills in one life earns you a Frenzy medal, but once you have earned 32 Frenzy medals and the elite Frenzy status, you only need nine kills to earn another Frenzy medal.

Trophy/AchievementDescriptionHow to unlock
Just Call Me FixerEarn your first Technician medalSlice into an enemy vehicle with your fusion cutter, ejecting them from the vehicle.
You Shot FirstEarn your first Gunslinger medalGet six kills with a pistol in one life.
Should-fire. Very expensive.Earn your first Demolition medalHit four critical hit points on a vehicle with a rocket launcher in one life.
Keep Your Enemies CloserEarn your first Regulator medalGet eight kills with a shotgun in one life.
Just Like the SimulationsEarn your first Endurance medalEarn 12 player points in one life.
Good Soldiers Follow OrdersEarn your first Guardian medalEarn 24 player points in one life.
One Clone ArmyEarn your first War Hero medalEarn 36 player points in one life.
There’s One, Don’t Set for StunEarn your first Frenzy medalGet 12 kills with a blaster rifle in one life.
In Your SightsEarn your first Marksman medalGet 6 head shots with a sniper rifle in one life.
All Too EasyReach veteran Technician statusEarn four Technician medals.
Sometimes I Amaze Even MyselfReach veteran Gunslinger statusEarn four Gunslinger medals.
Next Up: Death StarReach veteran Demolition statusEarn four Demolition medals.
Up Close and PersonalReach veteran Regulator statusEarn four Regulator medals.
I’m Not Finished Yet, SirReach veteran Endurance statusEarn four Endurance medals.
Someone Has to Save Our SkinsReach veteran Guardian statusEarn four Guardian medals.
Never Tell Me the OddsReach veteran War Hero statusEarn four War Hero medals.
Rebels! Blast ’em!Reach veteran Frenzy statusEarn four Frenzy medals.
Don’t Become My EnemyReach veteran Marksman statusEarn four Marksman medals.
BARC TrooperReach elite Technician statusEarn 32 Technician medals.
ARF TrooperReach elite Gunslinger statusEarn 32 Gunslinger medals.
Ordnance SpecialistReach elite Demolition statusEarn 32 Demolition medals.
Combat EngineerReach elite Regulator statusEarn 32 Regulator medals.
Nova Corps MarineReach elite Endurance statusEarn 32 Endurance medals.
Shock TrooperReach elite Guardian statusEarn 32 Guardian medals.
ARC TrooperReach elite War Hero statusEarn 32 War Hero medals.
Republic CommandoReach elite Frenzy statusEarn 32 Frenzy medals.
Shadow TrooperReach elite Marksman statusEarn 32 Marksman medals.
Unlock the Vehicle Regen BonusReach legendary Technician statusEarn 64 Technician medals.
Unlock the Precision PistolReach legendary Gunslinger statusEarn 64 Gunslinger medals.
Unlock the Remote Rocket LauncherReach legendary Demolition statusEarn 64 Demolition medals.
Unlock the Flechette ShotgunReach legendary Regulator statusEarn 64 Regulator medals.
Unlock the Energy Regen BonusReach legendary Endurance statusEarn 64 Endurance medals.
Unlock the Damage Reduction BonusReach legendary Guardian statusEarn 64 Guardian medals.
Unlock the Increased Damage BonusReach legendary War Hero statusEarn 64 War Hero medals.
Unlock the Elite RifleReach legendary Frenzy statusEarn 64 Frenzy medals.
Unlock the Beam RifleReach legendary Marksman statusEarn 64 Marksman medals.
Attention, Sergeant on DeckReach Sergeant RankEarn 20 medals.
You’ll Call Me Captain or SirReach Captain RankEarn 100 medals.
I’m No JediReach General RankEarn 300 medals.
Execute Order 66Defeat a Jedi hero by knocking them off the map in BattlefrontSee description.
Coming around, Rogue LeaderTake down an AT-AT with tow cables in BattlefrontSee description.
The Cost of WarComplete the Clone Wars campaign in BattlefrontSee description.
Built on HopeComplete the Galactic Civil War campaign in BattlefrontSee description.
The War Left its Scars on All of UsComplete the Battlefront 2 campaignSee description.
Marshal CommanderComplete all other achievementsSee description.

Medal progress can be tracked in game by going to to Options and selecting Career Stats. Medals can be earned on any game difficulty.

