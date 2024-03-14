Star Wars Battlefront Collection trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Collecting trophies or achievements in Star Wars Battlefront Collection means more than just completing a list. Completing certain achievements means permanently unlocking powerful rewards.

You earn the majority of trophies and achievements in Star Wars Battlefront Collection by collecting medals during gameplay. Typically, you earn medals by completing gameplay tasks a specific number of times in a single life, and achievements are earned by acquiring multiple medals of each kind. Earning the highest possible achievement for each medal unlocks a permanent special reward.

However, there are also some additional trophies and achievements to earn that don’t relate to medals at all. Here’s the full list of trophies and achievements in Star Wars Battlefront Collection.

All Star Wars Battlefront Collection trophies and achievements

Great shot, but you need a rocket launcher if you want a Demolition medal. Image via Aspyr.

There are 45 trophies/achievements to unlock in Star Wars Battlefront Collection. Once you earn the Elite status for each medal, the requirements for earning that medal are slightly reduced going forward. For example, getting 12 blaster rifle kills in one life earns you a Frenzy medal, but once you have earned 32 Frenzy medals and the elite Frenzy status, you only need nine kills to earn another Frenzy medal.

Trophy/Achievement Description How to unlock Just Call Me Fixer Earn your first Technician medal Slice into an enemy vehicle with your fusion cutter, ejecting them from the vehicle. You Shot First Earn your first Gunslinger medal Get six kills with a pistol in one life. Should-fire. Very expensive. Earn your first Demolition medal Hit four critical hit points on a vehicle with a rocket launcher in one life. Keep Your Enemies Closer Earn your first Regulator medal Get eight kills with a shotgun in one life. Just Like the Simulations Earn your first Endurance medal Earn 12 player points in one life. Good Soldiers Follow Orders Earn your first Guardian medal Earn 24 player points in one life. One Clone Army Earn your first War Hero medal Earn 36 player points in one life. There’s One, Don’t Set for Stun Earn your first Frenzy medal Get 12 kills with a blaster rifle in one life. In Your Sights Earn your first Marksman medal Get 6 head shots with a sniper rifle in one life. All Too Easy Reach veteran Technician status Earn four Technician medals. Sometimes I Amaze Even Myself Reach veteran Gunslinger status Earn four Gunslinger medals. Next Up: Death Star Reach veteran Demolition status Earn four Demolition medals. Up Close and Personal Reach veteran Regulator status Earn four Regulator medals. I’m Not Finished Yet, Sir Reach veteran Endurance status Earn four Endurance medals. Someone Has to Save Our Skins Reach veteran Guardian status Earn four Guardian medals. Never Tell Me the Odds Reach veteran War Hero status Earn four War Hero medals. Rebels! Blast ’em! Reach veteran Frenzy status Earn four Frenzy medals. Don’t Become My Enemy Reach veteran Marksman status Earn four Marksman medals. BARC Trooper Reach elite Technician status Earn 32 Technician medals. ARF Trooper Reach elite Gunslinger status Earn 32 Gunslinger medals. Ordnance Specialist Reach elite Demolition status Earn 32 Demolition medals. Combat Engineer Reach elite Regulator status Earn 32 Regulator medals. Nova Corps Marine Reach elite Endurance status Earn 32 Endurance medals. Shock Trooper Reach elite Guardian status Earn 32 Guardian medals. ARC Trooper Reach elite War Hero status Earn 32 War Hero medals. Republic Commando Reach elite Frenzy status Earn 32 Frenzy medals. Shadow Trooper Reach elite Marksman status Earn 32 Marksman medals. Unlock the Vehicle Regen Bonus Reach legendary Technician status Earn 64 Technician medals. Unlock the Precision Pistol Reach legendary Gunslinger status Earn 64 Gunslinger medals. Unlock the Remote Rocket Launcher Reach legendary Demolition status Earn 64 Demolition medals. Unlock the Flechette Shotgun Reach legendary Regulator status Earn 64 Regulator medals. Unlock the Energy Regen Bonus Reach legendary Endurance status Earn 64 Endurance medals. Unlock the Damage Reduction Bonus Reach legendary Guardian status Earn 64 Guardian medals. Unlock the Increased Damage Bonus Reach legendary War Hero status Earn 64 War Hero medals. Unlock the Elite Rifle Reach legendary Frenzy status Earn 64 Frenzy medals. Unlock the Beam Rifle Reach legendary Marksman status Earn 64 Marksman medals. Attention, Sergeant on Deck Reach Sergeant Rank Earn 20 medals. You’ll Call Me Captain or Sir Reach Captain Rank Earn 100 medals. I’m No Jedi Reach General Rank Earn 300 medals. Execute Order 66 Defeat a Jedi hero by knocking them off the map in Battlefront See description. Coming around, Rogue Leader Take down an AT-AT with tow cables in Battlefront See description. The Cost of War Complete the Clone Wars campaign in Battlefront See description. Built on Hope Complete the Galactic Civil War campaign in Battlefront See description. The War Left its Scars on All of Us Complete the Battlefront 2 campaign See description. Marshal Commander Complete all other achievements See description.

Medal progress can be tracked in game by going to to Options and selecting Career Stats. Medals can be earned on any game difficulty.