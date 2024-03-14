Does Star Wars: Battlefront Classic have a campaign?

Star Wars: Battlefront is about to see a resurgence as developers Aspyr launch the Classic Collection packaging together both the original two games in the series for a modern re-release.

For a lot of players (especially Star Wars fans), these games might be too old to have played previously, and while the Star Wars: Battlefront name has been used more recently, for many these are the definitive games of that name.

If you’re someone planning to venture into Star Wars: Battlefront for the first time with the Classic Collection but have played the more modern game then one question you might have is whether or not there is a story.

Well, you’re in luck, and to make sure there’s no confusion here are the story details for both versions of Star Wars: Battlefront.

Does Star Wars Battlefront have a campaign?

Roger roger. Image via Aspyr

If you’re talking about the original Star Wars: Battlefront, then yes! There is a campaign or story mode available to enjoy, and as expected it’s still featured in the Classic Collection bundle.

During the original Star Wars: Battlefront campaign you’ll venture through the iconic battles of both the original and prequel trilogies. These are split into two campaigns the Clone Wars and the Galactic Civil War. Alongside the battles referenced in the films, there are also some from the novel Battlefront: Twilight Company.

Yes, this is a campaign, but gameplay-wise don’t expect anything too different from the multiplayer. However, you will get some story elements to bridge together the combat.

Does Star Wars: Battlefront (2015) have a campaign?

New isn’t always better. Image via DICE

When it comes to the newer Star Wars Battlefront game that was launched in 2015, there is no campaign to experience. This game is simply a multiplayer experience and why that might deter some players there’s always the sequel to try out.

Ultimately, if you want your story fix from Star Wars: Battlefront you’re better off buying the Classic Collection which includes both the original two games in full.