All Star Wars: Battlefront Classic cheat codes

What's wrong with cheating if it hurts no one?
Mar 14, 2024
A comic book effect over a Wampa attacking a Rebel soldier in Star Wars Battlefront Classic.
If you’re not cheating you’re not trying, and as long as you’re playing Star Wars: Battlefront Classic in single player, it’s fine if you’re not hurting anybody.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic features a number of cheats you can input to help augment your gameplay while playing single player. Of the ones we’ve found, most don’t even really count as “cheats,” as they just apply a unique audio or visual effect. However, a couple will make it easier for you to win, and one outright prevents you from ever losing.

All Star Wars: Battlefront Classic cheat codes

In the original Battlefront, you can make all players Ewok-sized by creating and using a profile named Jub Jub. To our knowledge this is the only cheat code present in the original Battlefront.

Wampas attacking Rebel soldiers in Star Wars Battlefront Classic
There are six cheats that can be implemented during single player play in Battlefront 2, providing different effects. To get these cheats activated, pause a single player game and enter the inputs using either the arrow keys or your controller’s directional buttons.

Cheat NameInputEffect
Slow motion sound effectsUp, Up, Up, Left, Up, Down, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down, Left, Up, Down, Down, Left, RightAll sound effects including blaster fire, explosions, and player chatter play out in slow motion. Gameplay itself is not slowed down.
InvincibilityUp, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down, Left, Up, Up, Up, Left, RightGain invincibility. You will not take any damage from enemies, AI allies, or your own grenades. Also applies to vehicles, even in space battles.
Infinite AmmoUp, Down, Left, Down, Down, Left, Down, Down, Left, Down, Down, Down, Left, RightEvery time you reload your weapon your total ammunition resets to its maximum. You still have to reload.
No HUDUp, Up, Up, Up, Left, Up, Up, Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Left, RightTakes away all elements of the heads up display including reticle, ammo count, health bar, and minimap.
Fun melee effectsUp, Down, Left, Down, Left, RightCreatures that make melee attacks will do so with an accompanying comic book style action effect. Applies to Gammorean guards in Jabba’s Palace and playable Wampas on Hoth.
Low resolution soldierDown, Down, Down, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down, Down, Down, Left, Up, Up, Up, Left, RightAll player and AI soldier models appear in low resolution mode.

These cheats will work in single player matches of Instant Action and Galactic Conquest, as well as during the game’s Rise of the Empire campaign. They will not work in multiplayer matches. As mentioned above, the Invincibility cheat also applies to vehicles and during space battles. So if you have this cheat on during a space battle, your ship will never take damage or blow up.

These codes can only be deactivated by re-entering the code. Restarting the mission will not turn the cheats off, nor will exiting and restarting.

