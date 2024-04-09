All confirmed Star Wars Outlaws voice actors and cast

Star Wars Outlaws is not only a fully open-world game, but it will also feature branching dialogue and dialogue choices. With all that talking going on, you might be wondering which voice actors and actresses are behind the characters.

Recommended Videos

We’re going to be looking at the main cast of Star Wars Outlaws so you’ll know who you’ll be listening to as you explore a galaxy far, far away.

The voice actors and cast of Star Wars Outlaws

Humberly González as Kay Vess

Girlboss. Image via Massive Entertainment.

Actress Humberly González takes on the lead role and player character Kay Vess, voicing her and also providing the motion capture. During the 2023 Ubisoft Forward, González describes Vess as a charming thief and a sneaky scoundrel. Narrative director Navid Khavari explained that the character has an active bounty and is trying to find work in the dark underbelly of the Star Wars world because of this.

González had voice roles in other Ubisoft games—Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Far Cry 6—but this is her first starring role in a game. She’s no stranger to screen-acting, though; she played Sophie Sanchez in the television show Ginny & Georgia.

Dee Bradley Baker as Nix

Stitch meets Toothless. Image via Massive Entertainment.

Nix is the adorable puppy-like alien and companion to Kay in Outlaws, and he’s voiced by seasoned voice actor Dee Bradley Baker. Nix is not only a cute friend for the player, but he will also help in gameplay by sneaking past enemies.

Dee Bradley Baker is an incredibly accomplished voice actor, having played a range of iconic characters during his extensive career spanning longer than 30 years. Some of his most well-known roles include Perry the Platypus in Phineas and Ferb, Klaus the Goldfish in American Dad, and Taz and Daffy Duck in the original Space Jam movie.

Baker has previously worked in the Star Wars franchise, voicing characters across various projects. His most recent Star Wars role—not counting Outlaws—was in the popular animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Baker is also known for being able to provide unique, animalistic noises for characters that aren’t quite human, which will work perfectly for Nix.

Jay Rincon as ND-5

A robotic rebel. Image via Massive Entertainment.

The final main character confirmed is the droid ND-5, voiced by Jay Rincon. The Star Wars Outlaws development team describes ND-5 as a “battle-hardened” droid who joins Kay during her adventure.

Rincon has had a few roles here and there in other video games, such as voicing Bruno in Dead Island 2 and Sergey Nechaev in Atomic Heart. ND-5 has already become a fan-favorite character thanks to his stylish nature with a long, dark green trench coat. Who said droids can’t be fashion icons?

That’s everything we know about the main cast of Star Wars Outlaws so far. Other actors are listed as appearing in the game on the official IMDB page for the game—such as Tristan D. Lalla, Kristina Sandev, and JayR Tinaco—though it isn’t clear who they will be playing yet. We’ll make sure to keep you updated when we have more information about the cast of Star Wars Outlaws.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more