Z League hosts accessible, skill-based tournaments in League of Legends and more

Written in partnership with Z League.

Esports and competitive gaming are growing by the day. With every popular title developing a pro scene, even casual gamers know the players at the top of their favorite game. Watching esports and learning the strategy involved can be a lot of fun, but not every player has the time or ability to hone their skills as a competitive player. Z League hopes to remedy that.

Z League is a skill-based tournament platform that seeks to match you in games with and against players at your level. Casual players will be placed with other casuals, while more serious players will still get that feeling of stiff competition against others like them. When you get placed into a Z League match, it will feel like you can win it all.

Z League hosts daily free and paid tournament formats with multiple types of prize rewards such as site credits and more importantly, cold hard cash. Currently, Z League offers tournaments in Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Halo Infinite, and now League of Legends.

Z League is even hosting a $2,500 prize pool League tournament to celebrate the recent launch. Using the link above to sign up will also net you 500 free Credits to use on the Z League site. In addition, there are special benefits for players who sign up for Z League LoL, such as extra credits and daily giveaways when playing in tournaments.

The $2,500 League Launch tournament begins on Saturday, July 30 at 8pm ET. You’ll be tasked with winning as many games as possible before losing three. Since you’ll be playing on your account, you’ll be facing off against players at your MMR. Entry is free of charge. If you want to experience League in a competitive format made accessible to everyone, sign up for Z League today.