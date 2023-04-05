Win thousands of dollars at DreamHack Melbourne’s BYOC party

This article is sponsored by DreamHack Melbourne.

DreamHack Melbourne 2023 is set to take over the Rod Laver and Margaret Court Arenas in Melbourne and Olympic Parks from April 28 to 30.

Just like last year, this intense three-day competition will feature the best of the best playing CS:GO and competing for a massive prize pool of $100,000 USD. But at this year’s event, amateur players will also be able to get in on the cash prize action with the new BYOC LAN tournament, providing the chance to leave DreamHack Melbourne with some tournament winner kudos and a few thousand dollars in your pocket.

The main event at DreamHack Melbourne is the ESL Challenger tournament. Eight of the best teams in CS:GO will be competing for the grand prize. You’ll be able to see your favorite players from Grayhound, Complexity, IHC Esports, Bad News Eagles, Ecstatic, Rare Atom, Vertex, and Evil Geniuses. Everyone will look to bring their A-game, so you won’t want to miss this.

While all tickets to DreamHack Melbourne will let you spectate tournaments, especially the LCO Split 1 grand final for League of Legends, the BYOC LAN Tier will grant you access to a 24-hour LAN party in the Rod Laver Arena. You’ll have everything you need to set up your rig and compete in tournaments for VALORANT, CoD: Modern Warfare 2, Rocket League, Fortnite, and more. DreamHack Melbourne will give you internet access, power outlets, and a chair while you bring your own beastly gaming PC.

The tournaments for the aforementioned games will feature prize pools that reach into the thousands. Here is what you’ll be competing for:

VALORANT – $10,000 USD

CoD: Modern Warfare 2 – $10,000 USD

Rocket League – $5,000 USD

Fortnite – $10,000 USD

That’s in addition to the professional tournaments going on for CS:GO and League. The night of Saturday, April 29 will feature the LCO Split 1 grand final, where some of the best League teams in Australia will be competing for dominance. There will even be a special event where the TSM Challengers will play live on stage against an LCO All-Star team comprised of your fan votes. You can vote for that here. It is sure to be an event you won’t want to miss.

Tickets are selling out fast for DreamHack Melbourne, so make sure you secure your invitation to some of the best competition in Australia. By using our special promo, you’ll get 50 percent off all tickets, knocking the price of admission down quite a bit. With the potential of ending the weekend with a couple of thousand dollars in your pocket, what do you have to lose?