Win real money playing games with UMode

Online gaming is getting more and more competitive with each new release. So it only makes sense that we would find a way to make it even more competitive with platforms such as UMode, developed by Unikrn.

If you don’t know what UMode is, its an online platform that allows you to place wagers on yourself. You simply have to connect your in-game account, and the platform will determine the odds for you. The markets you receive are based on your previous in-game performance, making some of them easier to reach than others. For example, winning a game might be a small return for you, but winning three in a row will award you with a much larger sum.

It sounds incredible, but how do you actually win? Winning is simple to explain, but more difficult to do. It goes without saying though, that you will need to register an account to play. You also need to be over 18 and live in an eligible region to compete.

You will know as soon as you enter UMode if your region is eligible. Next, connect your favorite game accounts and place your first deposit. As always, remember to gamble responsibly and never play with more money than you can afford to lose.

Once your deposit has transferred, it is time to select your markets.

You will be given four markets to choose from.

As you can see, the odds are against us winning our next match. We think we will be able to achieve a top ten finish with at least one kill. This will only double our wager, compared a much larger return if we win, but it is a ‘safer’ bet.

The calculations on UMode make it simple.

Once you have selected your odds, it is time to put the money on the line. As you can see in the screenshot, the platform is very clear about your intended return, which means less calculating and more focusing on the task at hand. In this case, finishing in the top 10 with at least one kill.

It is important to note these markets may not be offered to you, but there are hundreds of possible markets that can be chosen for you. The huge selection of markets means there will always be a new goal for you to aim for. Getting in the top ten is easy enough, but were we able to secure a kill? Yes, yes we were. From that point on the rest of the game was for fun because we had already won. At least ‘fun’ is what we keep telling ourselves after being eliminated moments later.

All in all, the UMode platform adds a nice competitive layer to most of your favorite games. Fortnite isn’t the only game available, League of Legends, CS:GO, Dota 2, PUBG, and more are available as well. With each new game offering different goals for you to focus on, it may even be a way for you to learn new skills.

As you can see, UMode is easy to use! Just sign up, link your game account, and claim an first deposit offer using code ‘DOT10’. After that, you can start placing bets on your games and winning cash. Remember to always gamble responsibly.