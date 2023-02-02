Written in partnership with Mobalytics.

A new year is upon us, as is a new League of Legends season. Season 13 brings with it a slew of huge changes to the game, including changes to the ranked system, meaning the early season climb can become a cruel experience. While an unfamiliar meta, an influx of new players (and smurfs), and coin-flip games are unavoidable, the new and improved Mobalytics is here to help.

Mobalytics, one of the leading League companion apps, has guided millions of players for years. Tier lists of what champions are good on the patch? Check. Up-to-date rune pages for maximum efficiency? Check. The best build paths for the game? You bet.

As we enter season 13, Mobalytics has leveled up with its best iteration yet. Its latest update adds new features alongside improved stability and performance. If you tried Mobalytics a few seasons ago or have never given it a shot, now’s the perfect time to download it.

At the surface level, Mobalytics offers everything a League of Legends player can expect from an app in 2023, from the aforementioned meta builds to pre-game scouting and in-game overlay featuring tools like timers for Jungle Camps and Summoner Spells. However, what makes Mobalytics stand out is what other tools out there don’t offer.

For example, did you know that the Mobalytics overlay shows you powerspike notifications when any player hits a major item? The overlay also tracks gold by role-vs-role matchups, presenting in-game information in a way that isn’t too different from a pro game broadcast.

When it comes to identifying who you are as a player and guiding you to improve, no other tool comes close to the Mobalytics GPI (Gamer Performance Index) in combination with its Challenges system. TLDR, the GPI crunches all your game stats to highlight your strengths and weaknesses as a player with metrics and sub-metrics to really let you dive into your nuances. Then, the GPI will assign you in-game challenges to help you improve specific skills like farming, vision, or survivability. It essentially functions like a personal coach!

Last but not least, Mobalytics offers a unique post game report that features Smart Highlights. If you’re the type of player who loves to jump into a replay right after a game, this is for you. The Smart Highlights tool automatically finds your key moments where you caused an impact on the game (for better or worse). Whether you made a game-winning pentakill or you got caught and died before a major objective, this tool will identify it, save it as a clip so you can learn from it, and then let you share it for brags or laughs.

All in all, the Mobalytics app has continued to get better over time, just like its userbase.

If you’re looking to make your season 13 climb as painless and prosperous as possible, try out Mobalytics for free today.