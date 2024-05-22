Watch The Chiefs race to find the savviest saver with Bingle’s Savings Game challenge

This article is written in partnership with Bingle.

Esports pros The Chiefs are experts at being first past the finish line, but can they save smart along the way? That’s the question Bingle posed with their Bingle Saving Games Challenge and, over the course of five weeks, the six Chiefs who stepped up for this tricky task came through with their spectacular saving and driving skills.

Bingle is the smart, effortless way to help save on your car insurance, but the trials facing The Chiefs were anything but easy. Vauxie, Kiki, Jacko, Cripsy, CJCJ and AlphaAnton were challenged to come in first and save big along the way.

Playing Make Way, Mario Kart, Mario Kart Circuit and Rocket League, competitors were awarded points for being first past the finish line, collecting coins, dodging obstacles, or for Rocket League, saving goals and being the match’s MVP.

So how did they get on? Kiki and Vauxie were first up, careening around the course in top-down racer Make Way. It was a close call, but mere minutes after praising the barriers that kept her from falling off the track, Vauxie took a tumble, letting Kiki emerge victorious.

Next up, JackoGFreak vs. Cripsy took on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Like Bingle can help you save, the pair made it their mission to save money, pocketing coins left, right, and center. Highlights included Cripsy getting clipped by a rogue Boo and JackoGFreak expertly drifting his way through Bone-Dry Dunes. But despite smart driving from both, it was Jacko who nailed the win.

Then CJCJ and AlphaAnton teamed up to hit the pitch in Rocket League. The first match got off to a rocky start, with AlphaAnton accidentally saving CJCJ’s goal. But the pair soon got into the swing of things and with superb saves and last-second goals, CJCJ came out on top.

Finally, Kiki and JackoGFreak grabbed their Nintendo Switches for Mario Kart Home Circuit. Even though he scratched his paint on one of the checkpoints, JackoGFreak raced into first and was a savvy enough saver that he conquered this heat.

So who was the overall winner? All six Chiefs brought their A-game, but there could be only one. When those precious savings were tallied up, the coveted title of Bingle Savings Game Champion went to JackoGFreak—who won both Mario Kart and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

Ready to save smart like The Chiefs? Then get in gear and race over to Bingle to find out more.





Video courtesy of Bingle.

