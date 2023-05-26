Watch The Chiefs hilariously try to drive safely in Rocket League for the Bingle Battle

Rocket League with no smash and crash. Could you do it?

Bingle loves to change the game, just like they have with their car insurance and easy online quote process. With their new foray into gaming, they have challenged The Chiefs Esports Club, which boasts Australia’s leading League of Legends team, to drive safely in a number of racing games. And it’s not as easy as it sounds.

Dubbed the “Bingle Battle” challenge, The Chiefs are being put through a series of events in Crash Team Racing, Rocket League, and Gran Turismo 7 in an attempt to determine which team member is the safest driver.

With the first round of the challenge completed in Crash Team Racing, The Chiefs have now also battled it out in Rocket League for round two. The game is centered around smashing into a giant ball and destroying other cars, and Rocket League icons CJCJ and AlphaAnton had their work cut out for them when they attempted to do the exact opposite.

Just as in the first round, there was a demerit system in play that scored each challenger based on specific criteria. The lowest score at the end of the round decided the safest driver.

Here is how the scoring worked:

Hitting Another Car: +10 points

Demolishing Another Car: +20 points

Using a Speed Boost: +10 points

Losing the Match: +10 points

Scoring a Goal: -10 points

Defending a Goal: -10 points

During the course of the Rocket League round—the second in the Bingle Battle series—cameras were set up around CJCJ and AlphaAnton to capture their real-time reactions. Although CJCJ is a professional Rocket League player, he too faced difficulties as his high-level dexterity and fast-paced style didn’t match the safe driving rules.

Check out the video of the Rocket League round here:

At the end of the round, the baton passed to the final two Chiefs teammates—JackoGFreak and Cripsy—who will be putting their cars into third gear for Gran Turismo 7. All rounds will go live on The Chiefs’ YouTube channel.

