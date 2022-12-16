Uncover the mysteries of Ninja Realm in combat runner Ninja Must Die, released globally

This article is sponsored by Ninja Must Die. Download it for free here.

Ninja Must Die, the new combat runner developed by Pandada Games, launched globally on Dec. 14 on Android and iOS devices. The game has already crossed 2.5 million pre-registrations, and since its release in East Asia, it has been downloaded over 100 million times from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

It features a beautifully painted Ninja Realm with ink strokes that will let you sink into the game for hours, where you take up the role of Ninja to protect the world from the Samurai and Onis in the dark. Along with this, the title presents unique combat runner mechanics that combine intense action and side-speed running, which means you will have to avoid obstacles while simultaneously fighting enemies.

#NinjaMustDie officially online NOW!

Global Release Commemorative PV Full ver. Unlocked!



Retweet and 20 winners will receive Amazon Gift Card worth ＄20 #Giveaway in 1 week!



🎬HD version:https://t.co/4BrojJnQQ4



👇Download to start your ninja adventure!https://t.co/iUA0KmumMT pic.twitter.com/IqVAwamCYk — Ninja Must Die (@NinjaMustDie_EN) December 14, 2022

Another thing that sets Ninja Must Die apart from other combat runners out there is its intelligently designed controls that let you play it even with one finger. As you level up in the game, you will unlock various weapons and relics that will help you grow stronger and battle against powerful bosses and dragons.

In addition to this, you will get to choose your favorite ninja character out of Kuro, Rin, Riki, and Souga, with each one having their own superpowers. And you won’t be taking on the challenges alone since the game also supports split screen co-op mode in which you can play with your team of three warriors.

If you want to make things even more interesting and challenging, you can indulge yourself in the three-vs-three multiplayer mode that will let you go against real players, and only one team becomes the winner. Last but not least, you can also join a clan in Ninja Must Die to bond with other players across the world and learn new tactics and strategies from them while making memories for life.

Try out the game yourself by downloading it for free from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.