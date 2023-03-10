Uncharted Waters Origin: Vast as an ocean, but also as deep

This article is sponsored by LINE Games.

In commemoration of the franchise’s 30-year legacy, Uncharted Waters Origin is a phenomenal open-water sandbox RPG that has the potential to captivate both longtime and new fans of the series.

The game is a masterpiece of modern design, boasting sophisticated Trade, Combat, and Adventure content set in the 16th-century Age of Discovery. With stunning graphics, a gripping soundtrack composed by Yoko Kanno, and immersive gameplay, it’s the perfect next addition to the longstanding franchise.

Enjoy the depth of exploration and strategy

What makes Uncharted Waters Origin special is its strong emphasis on trade and commerce, adding a sense of strategy as players balance financial pursuits with the demands of sailing the open seas. For those seeking a more direct manner of competing, the combat system in Uncharted Waters Origin is fleshed out, though it does require a good amount of patience to master.

While the other factors are very solid, the real star is the supplementary game types, such as fishing and discovering new areas. These elements add depth and variety and make it enjoyable for hours on end. Although the game’s elements may be intimidating at first, it becomes second nature over time, and its commitment to realism keeps it engaging.

Image via LINE Games

Image via LINE Games

Image Via LINE Games

One of the strengths of the game is its seamless and intuitive controls. Despite its complexity, the controls are straightforward and simple to learn, making them accessible for players of all skill levels. From sailing to fighting to resource management, it feels smooth and well-designed, never over-complicating the player’s journey.

In a game as far-reaching and complex as Uncharted Waters Origin, it’s crucial for the controls to feel natural and seamless throughout all stages. The developers have done a fantastic job of achieving this, resulting in a game that is easy to pick up but offers deep gameplay that will keep players coming back for more.

A world of endless possibilities

The scale of a seafaring game is absolutely essential to creating a captivating and alluring quest, and Uncharted Waters Origin is no exception. Its expansive open world—filled with diverse cultures, hidden treasures, and dangerous sea creatures—is a true motivator for players to survey every inch of the giant map. The opportunities for exploration are staggering: 60 villages, 200 ports, and over 300 battlegrounds—so vast that it shows one-320th of the real Earth.

Image via LINE Games

Once again, though, Uncharted Waters Origin distinguishes itself with its focus on historical accuracy, giving players a unique opportunity to explore and learn about the Age of Discovery and the real-life figures and events that shaped this era. The developers have created a game packed with content, offering players a wealth of activities to enjoy. The unique Admirals, each with their own distinct personalities, backstories, and abilities, make the game extra intriguing. The journey will be far from lonely, though, as the player’s choice of Admiral also comes with the opportunity to recruit from more than 200 sailors (Mates). The Mates are not only a fun customization option but are an essential element to one’s Trade, Combat, and Adventure.

Uncharted Waters Origin goes above and beyond in terms of creating an authentic and immersive oceanic experience. The developers have paid attention to every detail, including aspects that at first would seem minute, like the climate, which features over 20 different types. But it’s these features that create unique effects on the gameplay.

The inclusion of such a variety of weather conditions adds an extra layer of depth and realism. Players must take into account the current environments when navigating the seas, planning their routes, and taking on battles. Storms, for example, can be especially treacherous, and gamers must pay extra attention to avoid dangerous waters. This attention to detail is indicative of the creators’ intention to create an authentic experience that truly transports players to the Age of Discovery. It’s just one of many small specifics that combine to create an exceptional naval voyage.

All of this is paired with great art direction and sound design. The entrancing atmosphere is well complemented by the realistic gameplay and incorporation of historical figures, making it an excellent introduction to the time period.

An engaging multiplayer experience

One of the modern innovations the game provides is a robust multiplayer mode that builds off of the success of its predecessor, Uncharted Waters Online. Players can engage in both PvP and co-op, adding an exciting fresh dimension to the already captivating seafaring world.

The PvP mode allows players to participate in epic sea battles against other players from around the globe. The competition is fast-paced, exciting, and lends a great way for players to test their skills against opposing sailors. The co-op mode, on the other hand, permits players to team up with friends to tour the map, work together in naval duels, and complete challenging quests and missions.

The multiplayer in Uncharted Waters Origin is seamlessly integrated into the core mechanics and adds a new level of excitement. Whether you prefer to collaborate with players or tackle head-to-head battles, the game gives you a thrilling chance to play with others.

It’s a fantastic aspect that pays homage to the past and offers a fun and engaging way to explore the high seas with friends. The co-op and PvP modes are great additions, creating adventure and camaraderie that is sure to be appreciated by fans of this genre.

Conclusion

The next installment in the Uncharted Waters franchise will have gamers entertained for the foreseeable future, and it is a worthy successor for such a brilliant set of games. There are so many different options for every type of gamer, and each is sure to provide enjoyment. Its beautiful artwork, soundtrack, and atmosphere make it an unforgettable game, while its realism and historicity make it an excellent educational tool.

Whether you’re a longtime follower of the series or a newcomer to open-water sandbox RPGs, Uncharted Waters Origin is definitely worth your time.