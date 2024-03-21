The Chiefs rev up to save big with Bingle’s savvy Make Way challenge

This article is written in partnership with Bingle.

To drive home the importance of saving big, Bingle has challenged esports legends The Chiefs to play The Savings Game, beginning with frantic party racer Make Way. Bingle is a real game changer, making it effortlessly easy to help save money on your car insurance. And with their fuss-free online portal available 24/7, you’ll barely have to put your joypad down—it’s that easy.

The Chiefs are top-tier gaming pros, but are they up to the first of Bingle’s The Savings Game trials? The Chiefs’ Vauxie and Kiki will be saving points as they play Make Way, but getting to the finish line first isn’t the only way to be saving-savvy. Make Way’s winner is decided on points, and steering clear of obstacles will put points in their pockets. Like the money drivers could save with Bingle, every single point counts.

Here’s how Vauxie and Kiki will be scored. Every obstacle they dodge will add a point to their tally, so as with car insurance, they’ll really have to think for themselves.

Avoiding an obstacle – One point

First Place – 10 points

Second place – Five points

Just how will The Chiefs handle this shift in gear? With its track-creation mechanic, Make Way pushes players to put obstacles in their own way. Can Vauxie and Kiki think smart when it comes to building the very track they’ll race on? You can look forward to some heated action.

Bingle will continue to play the game, with additional content being released across the series in the upcoming weeks:

Mario Kart, featuring Jacko and Cripsy, where players don’t lose coins when hit with power-ups.

Rocket League, featuring CJCJ and AlphaAnton, where the players are rewarded for saving shots.

Mario Kart, Home Circuit, featuring Kiki and Jacko, who will win the race?

Each race will be published on The Chiefs’ YouTube channel alongside Rocket League and Mario Kart The Savings Game challenges. Check out this video for a sneak preview and head over to Bingle for great value car insurance for the digitally savvy.

This is a paid sponsorship. Insurance issued by AAI Limited ABN 48 005 297 807 trading as Bingle Insurance. Read the Product Disclosure Statement before buying this insurance. Go to bingle.com.au for a copy. Target Market Determination also available. Any advice has been prepared without taking into account your particular objectives, financial situation, or needs, so you should consider whether it is appropriate for you before acting on it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more