The best deals on EA Sports FC 24

This article is sponsored by Gamivo.

EA Sports FC 24 kicks off this month, priced at £59.99 for the Standard Edition and £89.99 for the Ultimate Edition which includes seven days of early access.

EA Sports FC 24 is the first entry in the EA Sports FC series. After thirty long years, EA has ended its partnership with FIFA, and EA Sports FC is their future-facing football series. They’re confident that with EA Sports FC 24, they can build on their previous success.

The game features HyperMotionV, which EA describes as its “biggest leap forward in realism to date.” Not only will matches look more convincing than ever, but your favorite players’ signature moves and quirks should appear in-game. EA Sports FC 24 even animates the way the fabric of their clothes flows.

The game features over 700 teams and, for the first time, women’s and men’s teams can play on the same pitch. EA has split the career into player and manager careers, so you can step in as a star player or run your own team. It’s up to you.

Whether you’re managing or playing, players have their own playstyles, including Playstyles+ for top-tier players, that’ll make them stand out on the pitch. And since EA is still partnered with the Premier League, every stadium should look absolutely authentic, right down to the branding.

While EA has parted company with FIFA, football game fans can look forward to this game taking things to the next level.

Gamivo is a digital platform where sellers compete to offer you the best price on PC games, console games, software, gift cards, and other digital goods. Established over five years ago and run by gamers for gamers, it’s rated over four stars on TrustPilot.

