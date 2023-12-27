Team PWR and The Chiefs Esports Club Team Up With Netflix For Rebel Moon

This article is written in partnership with Netflix.

To promote Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire, Zack Snyder’s grand, galactic sci-fi story, Team PWR and The Chiefs Esports Club put out the rallying cry for gaming warriors to watch the movie with them—and fans stepped up.

Over the course of nine exhilarating Twitch streams, Team PWR and The Chiefs entertained viewers with their skills, from Anton’s battles with Destiny’s 2 regenerating enemies through to Berticuss’s Fortnite car-surfing antics.

Each stream offered the opportunity for the community to watch side by side with Team PWR and The Chiefs at one of two watch parties. There were multiple ways to win and when the dust and dead enemies cleared, some lucky fans won a trip to watch the movie in the company of their favorite creators.

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire is a new film from Zack Snyder that sees weary ex-soldier Kora (played by Sofia Boutella) take on the tyrannical empire of the Motherworld. Like Team PWR and The Chiefs, she seeks fighters to join her cause. With just nine warriors battling the forces of evil, the movie delivers epic edge-of-your-seat action.

Team PWR’s guests even got to play Fortnite on a massive cinema screen, and when the credits rolled—once they’d got over their initial awe—some left with fantastic Rebel Moon merchandise.

You may have missed out on these watch parties but, you don’t have to miss out on the epic that is Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire. Can Kora beat the odds and restore justice to the galaxy? Or will the Motherworld crush her and her brave rebels? This action-packed space saga is now playing only on Netflix.