Squad up: Warzone fans are getting an invitational Rebirth Island ANZ tournament next month

We'll know more about the invited teams soon.

Call of Duty players in Australia and New Zealand will get a special treat in the coming

weeks, with Activision partnering up with The Terminal List, a new series on Prime Video, to run an

invitational Warzone tournament.

The $14,333 / $20,000 AUD The Terminal List — Warzone Rebirth Island Tournament will be the first of its kind in the ANZ region, as part of a special tie in with Prime Video’s highly anticipated series. The show features Chris Pratt as James Reece, a skilled military operative on the hunt for the truth after his platoon is ambushed on a covert mission.

The Warzone event will feature 10 separate teams, with a roster of well-known players,

commentators, and surprise guests to be announced later in June.

24 hours after the launch of The Terminal List on Jul. 1, the tournament will kick off via the official Call of Duty Twitch channel.

All the action will be produced by You Know Media and hosted in the new gaming house of Chiefs Esports Club, one of the oldest and most successful esports organizations in Australia. More details about what viewers can gain by watching will be revealed closer to the event.

The Terminal List — Warzone Rebirth Island Tournament starts on Jul. 2, with more information on exact timings, team captains, drops and more to be announced in the coming weeks.