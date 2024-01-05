Score your way to the big leagues with Rally Cry’s $6,000 Rocket League collegiate tournament

This article is written in partnership with the Rally Cry Collegiate Series presented by the Army National Guard.

Are you a college or university student who eats, breathes, and sleeps Rocket League? Think you have what it takes to roll over the competition? Then sign up for Rally Cry’s Rocket League Collegiate Series tournament and turn all those glorious goal-scoring moments into cold, hard cash.

Presented by the Army National Guard, the tournament boasts an impressive $6,000 prize pool. It’s one of four being run by Rally Cry, an esports company and tournament platform that has its roots in college esports.

Video via Rally Cry

The tournament (three-vs-three) kicks off with eight qualifiers (four open, four closed) held online via Rally Cry’s own easy-to-use, secure platform. Then, there’s a week of playoffs, followed by a nail-biting championship where the big money is on the line.

The tournament is part of Rally Cry’s new Rally Cry Collegiate Series, featuring six games spread over four tournaments. The Collegiate Series is the next step in Rally Cry’s ongoing mission to enable esports not only as a competitive activity but as a way for players to discover and embrace a shared interest.

Earlier this year, Rally Cry launched the U.S. Academic Esports League, which encompasses over 150 schools. And its Event Support program is actively assisting smaller college-level clubs.

Founder Adam Rosen noticed that while there were plenty of routes from school sports to pro sports, the same wasn’t true of esports. “We aspire to create similar pathways of organized play for gamers,” Rosen said. “We believe that games are a force for good and work to cultivate community through everything we do.”

“I found that for many students, esports was the motivation to put themselves out there and meet lifelong friends with similar interests”, he said. So even if you don’t make it through to the live Rocket League Collegiate Series Tournament finals and walk away with a share of that $6,000, the friends (and connections) you make along the way could be worth their weight in gold.

How do you get involved? Provided you’re a full-time college or university student, it’s as simple as heading over to Rally Cry’s Collegiate Series page and registering. What have you got to lose?