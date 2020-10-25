Repeat.gg is supporting creators with new Community Spotlight Series

Creators and streamers can apply to get their tournaments hosted and shared on Repeat.gg's platform.

Tournament provider Repeat.gg is looking to shine a spotlight on some smaller communities by letting them run their events on the Repeat.gg platform in the Community Spotlight Series.

Content creators, streamers, or small communities like Discord groups that play or have communities in Call of Duty, Fortnite, League of Legends, or Dota 2 are eligible to apply for a spot on Repeat.gg. This will include a bundle of other benefits, such as prize pools ranging from $250 to $2,000.

Repeat.gg knows some streamers and content creators got big by being hosted and shouted out by larger creators, which is why the platform wants to give back while also offering tournament opportunities to other players.

Simply reach out to Repeat.gg on Twitter or fill out the official Google Form to apply or shoutout someone you know who streams or creates content for Fortnite, Warzone, or Dota 2 that could use a little boost. Repeat.gg’s staff will review every submission, and lucky creators will have a chance to get their name out in front of thousands of people in the Community Spotlight Series.

Every individual selected from the applicants will receive the following benefits.

Custom tournament graphic assets

$250 prize pool for seven-day events with 2,000 entrants

Can place a custom video as a requirement for player registration

Links and socials promoted within the tournament

Other advertising opportunities within other tournaments

A social media spotlight post on Repeat.gg socials

Announcement on the Repeat.gg Discord server

These events will be selected weekly, with prize pools ranging from $250 to $2,000 depending on the size of the event and which tournament type is being used. Repeat is an online tournament platform where you can compete for real cash and prizes in your favorite video games without the use of third-party software. Simply connect your game ID, enter a tournament, and play the game like you normally would.

There are some requirements for applications to be taken seriously, but Repeat.gg urges anyone who is over the age of 13 to at least drop a Twitch link and a short description of their event, even if you don’t meet the other requirements.

Here are all of the requirements Repeat.gg recommends creators meet before applying.

Must stream three to four days per week and need to mention the tournament on stream if selected. Alternatively, must post at least one YouTube video per week.

Minimum 50 concurrent viewers on Twitch or over 500 average views per YouTube video

Must fill out the Google Form (available on the Repeat.gg website or in the Repeat.gg Discord) Or reply to Repreat.gg’s social media with your Twitch or YouTube link

Must be 13 years of age This is the only non-lenient rule



If you believe you exceed these minimum requirements, reach out to scott@repeat.gg or wait for a response to your form submission or social media post. Repeat.gg will be periodically checking on all entries and those selected will be contacted.