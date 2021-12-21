Repeat.gg and GGWP Academy partner up to host esports tournament series

Written in partnership with Repeat.gg and GGWP Academy.

Esports tournament platform Repeat.gg and Australian esports startup Good Game Well Played Academy have announced a global partnership. Their goal is to host esports tournaments for aspiring content creators starting on Jan. 12 in Fortnite, Dota 2, League of Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and VALORANT.

GGWP Academy has assisted countless gamers and content creators in building up their careers and online presence. This new partnership with Repeat.gg will allow those creators to compete in a multitude of titles and stretch their influence even further. GGWP Academy already provides online courses for gamers to help them form a community, build an online profile, and increase their engagement. Now, they’ll be able to show off their skills in front of a new audience.

There will be a mixture of paid entry and free tournaments with GGWP creators being able to apply for all of them through the GGWP Marketplace. Repeat.gg will be providing prize pools per tournament which vary and increase based on the size of the creators. Each tournament will also provide exposure for creators and a chance to grow their personal brand.

“There are over 500 million competitive gamers worldwide, and most of them start young and need the right guidance to start and grow their brands and careers,” said Scott Bednarski, CMO of Repeat.gg. “We’re excited for our existing users to learn and grow from GGWP, and for GGWP’s creators to enter competitive esports wherever they are.” Any creator who wishes to join the GGWP platform and participate in Repeat.gg’s new tournaments starting in January can sign up at the GGWP Academy landing page.