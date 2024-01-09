Can you crush the competition in Counter-Strike 2? Enter Rally Cry’s Counter-Strike 2 Collegiate Tournament for a share of a $8,000 prize pot

This article is written in partnership with the Rally Cry Collegiate Series presented by the Army National Guard.

Are you a college-attending Counter-Strike 2 player? Can you and your team defuse bombs in your sleep? Then sign up for Rally Cry’s inaugural Counter-Strike 2 Collegiate Tournament, presented by the Army National Guard, for a chance to get your hands on a piece of an $8,000 prize pool.

Starting Jan. 13, players will be duking it out in a series of five-vs-five qualifier matches, leading to the pulse-pounding grand playoffs. The top four teams will receive a slice of the $8,000 prize pool as well as serious bragging rights when they get back to their respective colleges and universities.

Video via Rally Cry

The Rally Cry Collegiate Series, which features a total of six games, is the latest in Rally Cry’s ongoing campaign to cultivate collegiate esports. A leading esports platform and tournament operator, Rally Cry recognizes the way the esports field is changing and the importance of changing with it.

“We see a shift towards a focus on the everyday gamer,” said Rally Cry founder Adam Rosen. “Our vision for the future of esports is simple. Rally Cry facilitates play for players at all stages of development, with a focus on cultivating community and providing a better future through games.”

With events like the Rally Cry Collegiate Series and other initiatives such as the LCS Challengers League (a “sustainable path-to-pro ecosystem for League of Legends”), Rally Cry is helping make esports accessible for all.

“We invite all college students to sign up to participate in the Rally Cry Collegiate Series,” Rosen said. Even if you don’t yet see yourself as a top-tier pro, there’s nothing to lose by stepping up. Who knows what doors the tournament could open for you?

The Rally Cry Counter-Strike 2 Collegiate Tournament is open to all full-time college or university students. Sign up here (Rally Cry registration required) to show what you can do.