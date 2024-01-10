Rally Cry and Army National Guard team up for the Madden 24 Collegiate Championship with $5,000 to be won

This article is written in partnership with the Rally Cry Collegiate Series presented by the Army National Guard.

Are you a Madden 24 player attending college or university in North America? Want to prove your skill to the rest of the gaming world? Here’s your chance to do just that and get paid for it.

Rally Cry has teamed up with the Army National Guard for the Madden 24 Collegiate Championship, an esports tournament with a $5,000 prize pool. Come out on top and you’ll walk away with $2,500.

Video via Rally Cry

Rally Cry is a leading esports platform and tournament operator with a mission to bring people together through games. “We believe that games are a force for good and work to cultivate community through everything we do,” said founder Adam Rosen.

“We are inspired by traditional sports,” he added. “There are organized ways to play from the time that you are 4-5 years old throughout every stage of your life. We aspire to create similar pathways of organized play for gamers.” That’s why Rally Cry was born and why, with the Rally Cry Collegiate Championships, it’s bringing esports opportunities to colleges and universities.

Rally Cry has partnered with the NFL to support NFL gaming events, including the 2024 HBCU Madden Tournament and the NFL Youth Club Championship. And if you’re one of the tournament’s top two players, you’ll get to play in your own esports Super Bowl, a live championship happening this April.

You’re welcome to just pocket the prize money and get on with your student life. But even if you don’t win, your participation could be an important step on the road to an esports career. “The Rally Cry Collegiate Series is an excellent way for students to connect, play, and compete with each other,” Rosen said.

Video via Rally Cry

The qualifiers take place online via the Rally Cry platform and you have until Jan. 13 to sign up at the Rally Cry Collegiate Series site. So what are you waiting for?