PWR up with Team PWR and Garnier’s blemish-beating blackout challenge

This article is written in partnership with Garnier.

Garnier and Team PWR are joining forces for a series of unique blackout challenges, powered by Garnier’s Anti-Blemish Serum. The first of these PWR Up challenges, a ‘blackout’ Fortnite match, promises to push Team PWR’s teamwork to the limit.

Team PWR are serious gamers but Garnier is really going to put their talent to the test. Can they come out on top when one of them is blindfolded? Garnier’s Anti-Blemish Serum has a lightweight black texture that rubs in clear immediately, but Team PWR’s blacked-out players don’t have that luxury. Instead, it’ll be up to their counterparts to make things clear.

Working in pairs (which are Vindooly and Nalopia, Chanzes and Develique, and Overstrand and Oasis), one player will be blindfolded, while the other PWRs help them out, telling them where to aim, when to duck, and when to run for their lives.

Can each PWR duo keep their cool and cooperate? Will their Fortnite teammates be every bit as invaluable as Garnier’s Anti-Blemish Serum? Or will communication break down, turning each stream into a chaotic shouting match? You can trust Team PWR to give their all, but you’ll have to watch to find out for sure. Tune in dates below:

Stream Date PWR Member Duo-ing with Duo One Tuesday April 2, 8pm AEDT Vindooly Nalopia Duo Two Friday April 5, 7pm AEDT Chanzes Develique Duo Three Monday April 8, 3pm AEDT Overstrand Oasis

That’s not the only reason to tune into these PWR Up with Garnier streams. There may also be giveaways so, aside from watching Team PWR battle through a blackout, you could walk away with a prize of your own. Garnier and Team PWR have plenty more in store too; keep your eyes out for something special happening this October.

Acne-prone skin? Don’t hide your blemishes, fight them with the Garnier Anti-Blemish Serum. Powered by 4% [ AHA + Salicylic Acid + Niacinamide + Charcoal] to visibly reduce pimples and the appearance of marks.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more