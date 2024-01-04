Want to prove your Tekken 7, Street Fighter 6, or Guilty Gear -Strive- skills? Sign up for the Rally Cry Collegiate Series HBCU Fighting Tournament and win big

Join The Rally Cry Collegiate Series for your chance to win a share of the $11,000 prize pool.

This article is written in partnership with the Rally Cry Collegiate Series.

Think you can hold your own in an online brawl? Rally Cry’s new HBCU Fighting Tournament, part of the all-new Rally Cry Collegiate Series, is a chance for you to prove it.

Presented by the Army National Guard, the tournament invites HBCU-attending Tekken 7, Street Fighter 6, and Guilty Gear -Strive- players to prove their mettle, with a total prize pool of $11,000 on the line.

Video via Rally Cry

The Rally Cry Collegiate Series sees esports platform and tournament operator Rally Cry returning to its roots. Founder Adam Rosen previously created collegiate esports company Tespa (now a Blizzard company) and noted how “for many students, esports was the motivation to put themselves out there and meet lifelong friends with similar interests.”

Since its creation, Rally Cry has been supporting esports through a range of partnerships and programs, including the U.S. Academic Esports League, which serves over 150 schools. “Our vision for the future of esports is simple,” Rosen said. “Rally Cry facilitates play for players at all stages of development, with a focus on cultivating community and providing a better future through games.”

The HBCU Fighting Tournament, open to students currently enrolled at historically Black colleges and universities, is an opportunity for fighting game players to win a share of that $11,000 and make headway into the wider world of esports. There are three competitions, one each for Tekken 7, Street Fighter 6, and Guilty Gear -Strive-, with prize pools of $3,000, $5,000, and $3,000, respectively.

Supported by the Rally Cry online platform, players will compete online with qualifiers beginning on Jan. 6. The top four players from Street Fighter 6 and the top two each from Tekken 7 and Guilty Gear -Strive- will win all-expenses paid to the live championship event in Las Vegas, which promises to be a once in a lifetime experience.

How do you get involved in this tournament of champions? Providing your college qualifies (check the rules here), sign up online for one or more of the three Rally Cry Collegiate Series HBCU Fighting Tournament competitions. Las Vegas and esports fame await.