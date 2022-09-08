New Metaverse project, Battle Infinity, gives investors over 300 percent returns on launch: The next Axie Infinity?

This article is sponsored by Battle Infinity.

When it comes to investing in cryptocurrency, the best Metaverse crypto projects are some of the top assets to buy for growth potential.

Throughout this guide, we’ll be taking a look at a new Metaverse project that has already given investors returns of over 300 percent and could grow to be the next Axie Infinity. Let’s get started.

What is Battle Infinity?

Battle Infinity (IBAT) is a new Metaverse DeFi project with the potential to unseat Axie Infinity as the best Metaverse crypto on the market.

Image via Battle Infinity

The project has already proven to be a big hit with investors. During the Battle Infinity presale, more than 16,500 BNB was raised, with the presale concluding a massive 65 days ahead of expectations.

Following its presale, IBAT was listed on PancakeSwap, where it surged by over 300 percent from presale prices. Even today, IBAT is still trading for multiple times its presale price, making it one of the best new cryptocurrency projects of the year.

The Battle Infinity ecosystem is packed with features spanning a wide range of sectors. As such, it has the potential to attract a huge number of users which would, in turn, boost the demand for IBAT substantially.

In contrast to the majority of new crypto projects that offer big promises but lack the means to achieve them, Battle Infinity offers both a large range of useful features and a clear plan for how the project will develop. This is an excellent sign for the long-term growth of the Battle Infinity ecosystem.

Screengrab via CoinMarketCap

All in all, Battle Infinity is an excellent project that blends some of the most popular features in cryptocurrency. With features constantly rolling out, it’s worth checking out Battle Infinity today and joining the IBAT Telegram to stay updated with any developments.

Battle Infinity’s core features

Now that we’ve taken a brief look at what Battle Infinity is, it’s time to delve deeper into the different features offered by the next Axie Infinity.

Play-to-earn gaming

Play-to-earn games provide players with the opportunity to earn crypto rewards for simply enjoying and progressing in a game. Typically, P2E games use non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to allow for the easy buying, selling, and trading of assets.

Image via Battle Infinity

Being one of the hottest gaming crypto projects currently available, Battle Infinity boasts play-to-earn (P2E) elements that both reward and engage users. This will help Battle Infinity stay relevant for the long term rather than slowly fizzling out as a result of boring or poorly implemented earning mechanics like Axie Infinity.

One feature that promises to be a huge hit with users is a fantasy sports league called the IBAT Premier League. Similar platforms like Dream11 and Mobile Premier League have both amassed nearly 100 million users, so if Battle Infinity can capture even a fraction of that user count, it could become the best Metaverse crypto to buy.

The IBAT Premier League will initially roll out with support for cricket to build a strong rapport with the Asia-Pacific gamers as they make up the majority of global players. But later down the road, Battle Infinity will announce support for additional sports like hockey, football, and basketball.

Image via Battle Infinity

In addition to a fantasy sports league, Battle Infinity will also feature a collection of NFT-based P2E player-vs-player games. To take part in an IBAT Battle Game, the player must stake a number of tokens in IBAT Battle Stake. The player that wins will receive the combined stake minus 10 percent, which is split among development and the stake pool.

The Metaverse

The Metaverse is a virtual world that allows players to interact with one another. Typically (but not always), a Metaverse will offer support for virtual reality headsets to improve immersion. There is no fixed definition of what a Metaverse world must contain, so different Metaverse worlds can vary greatly in their purpose and design.

As one of the top competitors to Axie Infinity, Battle Infinity naturally features exquisitely designed Metaverse elements. The IBAT Battle Arena is a detailed Metaverse world that allows players to communicate with each other and even attend exclusive events like concerts and parties.

Players in the IBAT Battle Arena each have unique upgradeable avatars. By purchasing NFT-based items from the Battle Infinity store, players can customize their avatars with a great level of detail. Some examples of items that can be added to an avatar include hair, clothes, and accessories like hats or sunglasses.

Decentralized finance

Another massively popular trend in cryptocurrency at the moment is decentralized finance (DeFi). It gives crypto enthusiasts the ability to take control of their finances rather than being limited by third parties.

Image via Battle Infinity

Battle Infinity boasts a wide range of DeFi features, one of the most notable being an NFT marketplace named the IBAT Battle Market. It allows people to sell their in-game items as well as create entirely new collections, making it a great asset to the IBAT ecosystem.

In addition to the Battle Market, Battle Infinity boasts an in-built decentralized exchange named IBAT Battle Swap, as well as a dedicated staking platform that users can use to earn rewards by simply locking IBAT or other cryptos for a predetermined amount of time.

Combined, these features help to make Battle Infinity one of the year’s best new crypto projects. The IBAT ecosystem provides an immense amount of intrinsic value for its users, meaning it’s one of the hottest cryptos to buy right now and could even be the next penny cryptocurrency to explode.

Battle Infinity vs. Axie Infinity

When taking a look at popular crypto games, it’s clear that DeFi, the Metaverse, and P2E gaming synergize well, making the IBAT ecosystem a force to be reckoned with. In contrast to Axie Infinity, Battle Infinity features a massive amount of features, yet gives its users the ability to decide which they wish to use, making the platform far more accessible.

While it’s all well and good to look at the features offered by Axie Infinity and Battle Infinity, it’s also crucial to take a look at the returns they’ve offered investors. Within the past year, AXS (Axie Infinity’s token) has decreased in value by 84.91 percent, whereas IBAT (Battle Infinity’s token) has increased by a staggering 184 percent (although this figure was over 300 percent during launch).

While Axie Infinity and Battle Infinity may seem similar on the surface, they are in very different stages. While Axie’s player count is dwindling and the AXS token is struggling, Battle Infinity is resonating with both investors and users.

Right now, a large number of Battle Infinity’s features are still unreleased, so it’s likely that IBAT could grow even more over the coming months. Furthermore, while AXS is listed on most major exchanges, IBAT is just beginning its listing campaign. As such, it could be worth stocking up on tokens before new listing announcements launch IBAT to the moon.

While it’s clear that Battle Infinity seems well prepared to overtake Axie Infinity, a different NFT game, Alien Worlds, is also gaining traction and is worth keeping an eye on.

How to buy IBAT

For anyone wondering how to buy Metaverse crypto projects, we’ve got you covered. We’ve provided a detailed step-by-step below.

Step one: Create LBank Account

To purchase IBAT, an investor needs to first create an account with the LBank exchange. The registration process is simple and straightforward, with only basic details required.

Screengrab via LBank

Step 2: Buy USDT

Before buying IBAT, an investor first needs to get their hands on some USDT. This can be done by clicking “Buy Crypto,” deciding which payment method to use, considering how much to invest (check the current IBAT price prior), and confirming the deposit by pressing “Place Order.”

Screengrab via LBank

Step 3: Search for IBAT

Next, we need to find the correct pair. Simply click “Markets,” search for “IBAT,” and select the IBAT/USDT pair.

Screengrab via LBank

Step 4: Buy IBAT with USDT

To complete the purchase, decide whether to use a limit (you decide price) or market (fulfills at current price) order, consider how much IBAT is desired, and press “Buy IBAT” to confirm the order. The tokens will then be near-instantly (or once the price has been reached for limit orders) added to the account.

Screengrab via LBank

You can learn more about Battle Infinity by visiting its website.