Modern Warfare 2 ANZ Invitational Tournament, sponsored by Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, announced for December

Prime Video is gearing up for the next season of its Prime Video original series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

This article is written in partnership with Prime Video.

Australian and New Zealand Call of Duty fans, start gearing up for a month of action content, as Prime Video is bringing you two major events with the first Modern Warfare 2 tournament and a new series of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

The tournament, called Modern Warfare 2 ANZ Invitational, sponsored by Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, streams live on Dec. 17 from the official CoD Twitch channel.

The exciting new event will be an eight-team showdown featuring some of the best talent, players, commentators, and streamers from the region.

The rules will be an elimination 4v4 tournament with CDL/Competitive format. All brackets will be seeded randomly, leading to unknown battles. Teams will consist of captains and partners to the event that will then draft three competitors themselves. The prize pool is set at $15,000 AUD with first, second, and third place sharing the lion’s share of the kitty.

This is the first Modern Warfare 2 tournament in ANZ and will be hosted at The Chiefs Esports gaming house, with special features and giveaways for Prime Video subscribers.

It’s all thanks to the release of the new series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan season three on Prime Video, which launches on Dec. 21. The new season will see CIA financial analyst Jack Ryan (played by John Krasinski), go AWOL on a mission to prevent a global catastrophe.

The eight-part action-thriller series follows Jack Ryan as an international fugitive on a mission. Criss-crossing Europe, he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike. Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to disaster.

Watch Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Prime Video

To stay up to date with all information regarding the competition, make sure to keep an eye on the Call of Duty ANZ social channels. We can’t wait to see you there.