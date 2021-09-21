Mobile Legends: Bang Bang launches 5th Anniversary Celebration with new content, continued events

Moonton Games is celebrating the MOBA’s fifth anniversary with exclusive items, continued crossovers, and more.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is turning five years old this October and developer Moonton Games is ready to kick off the celebration with an even bigger bang than usual.

This Fifth Anniversary Celebration will run with the theme “5hare Fun, Forge Legends” and bring new heroes, skins, and more exclusive items to commemorate the MOBA’s new beginning.

Moonton, the developer behind the MOBA, has launched multiple high-profile, globally available mobile games from its offices in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and mainland China, and built relations with businesses and esports organizations around the world.

MLBB is the most popular mobile MOBA title, bringing players and communities together from around the world to compete in real-time five-vs-five battles against opposing teams.

During its first five years on the market since launching in 2016, MLBB has been downloaded more than one billion times and boasts more than 105 million active users while being available in over 190 countries and in more than 27 languages.

The game has a specifically strong presence in the Asia Pacific region, where it’s considered a national game across multiple SEA countries and hosts the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League and a number of other esports competitions.

Starting on Sept. 21 and running into mid-October, players will be able to get new, limited-time skins for free by participating in new events and campaigns. This will include anniversary-specific skins, animated shorts, and original soundtracks.

One of those new skins will be Moon Goddess Miya, which will be available for all players who log in during the event period.

On top of bringing in new content, the Fifth Anniversary Celebration will overlap with ongoing activations that will give players access to even more exclusive content. This includes the current crossover with Transformers that features skins for Johnson (Optimus Prime), X.Borg (Bumblebee), and Granger (Megatron).

This event is already running, with multiple phases rolling out throughout the next few months. If you want to get all of the crossover skins, you’ll need to collect six sprays for each character.

Here’s the event schedule so you can keep up with increased drop rates.

Second Phase: Aug. 31 to Sept. 27 Increased Bumblebee Spray drop rates

Third Phase: Sept. 28 to Oct. 25 Increased Megatron Spray drop rates

Fourth Phase: Oct. 26 to Nov. 11 Increased Optimus Prime Spray drop rates



Additional cosmetic rewards are available for players depending on if they support the Autobots or Decepticons during the phases.

Moonton is also working on the transformative Project NEXT update for MLBB that will introduce high-quality changes for multiple parts of the game, additional tweaks, hero balancing, and a revamped version of the Brawl game mode. There will even be login events and exclusive cosmetics, and a new hero, Floryn, will be introduced with this update.

Additional details about the Fifth Anniversary Celebration, upcoming reworks for characters like Hayabusa, Kagura, Lancelot, and Odette, and more changes will be shared next week.