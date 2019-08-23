MADMONQ is bringing enhanced performance to esports

Proudly sponsored by MADMONQ

There have been plenty of companies offering quick solutions to boost performance in esports. But how many have really done the research into what a gamer needs? More energy? Sure, but at what cost? Simply being awake and playing a game doesn’t guarantee that you are going to get better at that game.

To compete at the top level day in and out takes a lot more than simply being awake. Gamers need a boost to cognitive performance more than anything else. MADMONQ realized this and dedicated itself to developing an easy to chew tablet that focuses on increases in memory, cognition, eye health, stress control, drive, and recovery. It’s developed developed an actual solution to creating a resilient mind.



MADMONQ is a “tasty tablet with a synergistic combination of caffeine, tea extracts, non-essential amino acids, adaptogenic herbs, and other nutrients.”

The tablet “also delivers a complex of beneficial effects on the brain, including enhanced attention and focus, improved memory and reasoning skills, and improved endurance and performance during times of stress and fatigue.”

Nootropics or cognitive enhancers are a relatively new term, particularly in the context of esports. The purpose of cognitive enhancers is to provide a steady boost of energy without jitters and increase your ability to focus, which is exactly what MADMONQ promises to do. Nootropics offer many positive things for the brain, such as increasing brain energy, boosting neurotransmitters, regeneration and more. Short term, they immediately improve your memory, mood, stress resistance and give a boost to productivity. Long term, nootropics promote healthy brain functions and increase mental clarity.

MADMONQ knows what that game means to you, that when crunch time comes you are going to want to perform at your best. A nutrient-dense formulation of some of the world’s most renowned ingredients for brain health and performance will help that. It is the first nootropic specifically developed to meet the unique needs of top-level gamers.

With all the sugary options currently available to gamers, it is nice to see a natural, healthy solution to improving our performance. There are immediate health benefits of kicking sugar to the curb, including weight loss, increases in energy and, fewer mood swings; like the mood swings that make you rage in that final game of the night. MADMONQ knows sugar addiction is a real thing, so they wanted to make it as simple as possible to take the alternative. Instead of messing around with a tub and scoop, their high-quality ingredients are in a simple and easy to take tablet that you can either suck or chew. An easy to take supplement that packs a health benefit punch. No more spilling sticky dust into your keyboard and messing up your games.

MADMONQ is here to help you kick your bad habits and revolutionize the way you approach your day to day life. The MADMONQ product is a one of a kind solution to a problem we all know too well. Head on over to MADMONQ to learn more about the product and order a bottle today.