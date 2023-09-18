Level up your gaming gear with these comfy, performance-enhancing compression socks

This article is sponsored by Smile Brilliant.

Most gamers would agree that there’s nothing better than getting into that deep, focused “flow state” during a long session. But what’s not quite as fun is realizing you haven’t moved in hours—courtesy of an unpleasant case of “pins and needles” or cramps in your feet and legs.

While compression socks are the perfect way to stimulate circulation when you’re sitting for long periods of time, they can sometimes feel too tight and restrictive. Luckily, mission-led apparel brand Bombas is here to help with its comfort-focused performance socks. With over 45,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.8 on its top-seller, it’s safe to say that Bombas is the GOAT in the sock department. And its Everyday Compression Socks are a must-have item for gamers in particular.



Image via Bombas

Made with a medium level of compression, the $28 socks are just snug enough to keep cramps at bay while still being comfortable enough to wear all day (or night). And because there’s nothing worse than interrupting a QTE to pull up your slippery socks, Bombas’ Stay-Up Technology is designed to keep them exactly where you want them.

When you’re competing at a high level, something as small as a comfortable pair of socks can give you the edge over your rivals. Featuring a Y-stitched heel, which creates a natural cup to seamlessly fit your feet, these ones will help you stay in the zone for hours. Available in men’s and women’s sizes and a trio of galaxy-inspired colors (as well as your usual grey, white, and black varieties), they look just as good as they feel, too.

Image via Bombas





For occasions where you feel like venturing out of the house, Bombas also has you covered. Available in ankle and calf length, the sweat-wicking All-Purpose Socks will keep your feet dry and comfortable no matter what side quest you’re taking on that day. For when you want to switch your online gaming for a little IRL action, there’s the Tennis Ankle Sock. Designed to help you unleash your competitive spirit on any type of court—from tennis to squash and pickleball—the blister-preventing heel tabs will keep you quick, light, and agile on your feet.

Image via Bombas



As well as being supremely comfortable and supportive, customers love the cool mission behind Bombas. With every sock purchased, the brand donates a pair to homeless shelters, rehabilitation centers, and more. So far, they’ve already donated over 100 million items to people in need, as well as medical professionals working long shifts in hospitals.

Purchasing a pair from Bombas is one of the easiest ways to give back while leveling up your daily routine. So, whether you’re dominating on court or console, shop the premium performance socks and other top-drawer essentials here.

Dot Esports may receive a commission on purchases made from links in this article.

