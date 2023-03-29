Knock the coins out of scammers in Crypto Arena

This article is sponsored by Crypto Arena.

Gaming has been stuck in the Web2 realm for too long, limiting its ability to thrive and truly reach the masses. Even with Web3 and blockchain technology, many games still fall flat and lack the thrill and innovation needed to survive in this ultra-competitive space—not to mention many of them are scams and leave a bad mark on the industry.

But the Cyber Arena team, a group of passionate blockchain enthusiasts who also have a passionate love for developing fighting games, has come up with an answer to this problem.

Introducing the Crypto Arena minigame, a completely new take on Web3 PvP fighting built in the metaverse and specifically focused on crypto’s most famous heroes and villains. Let’s dive deeper into what the game is all about and how you can get started.

What is Crypto Arena?

Crypto Arena is a fun, engaging, and free-to-play 2.5D fighting game where users can play as their favorite crypto icon in the battle to claim ultimate victory, representing the ethos of PvP fighting. Players can use a variety of moves with their characters, from regular attacks to special powers, to fight against their opponents and do some serious damage.

Think old-school Street Fighter, Tekken, and Mortal Kombat, but with a modern twist and very fluid fighting mechanics.

The idea came about from the series of events occurring throughout the 2022 crypto bear market, aimed at incorporating the positive and negative elements of the industry into one virtual environment. Crypto Arena gives enthusiasts an outlet other than Twitter to vent their grievances; they can harness their energy to pummel and knock the literal scammed coins out of their least favorite icons.

Fight across different levels and stages with your characters, adding to the excitement and adventure of becoming one of the top contenders on the Crypto Arena leaderboard. Plus, there are no shortcuts. The game is purely skill-based, so you’ll need to master your characters from head to toe to triumph. Similar to many of the old-school fighting games previously mentioned (or even like in real-life martial arts), each character has a different flow of combat, fighting style, and specialty so different types of fighters will likely prefer or master a different type of character.

The character lineup includes alternate personas of the biggest crypto industry names, such as CE, Don’t Kwon, Broken Arrow, Satoshi, VitalEth, Dogelord, Michael Pilot, and GOAT.

Where can I try this Crypto Fight Club, you asked…?

Crypto Arena is built for both desktop and mobile users, so everyone can get a taste of the action. Better yet, it’s available for users all across the world, bringing its advanced Web3 and metaverse features to the global masses.

Desktop users have the option to select between two different layouts, either using arrow keys for moving characters and arrow keys for attacking or solely using character keys to execute their movements, bone-crunching strikes, or defensive skills, as well as offensive (often hilarious) and comical special moves. Mobile users can use an interactive joystick and buttons to move around the arena and inflict damage upon their favorite crypto hero or villain.

No matter if you love crypto and PvP fighting or if you can’t stand crypto at all, Crypto Arena is a fighting game that can call the classics its peers. After you’ve played and are satisfied, make sure to check out Cyber Arena, the parent game and company behind the minigame.

Play now!