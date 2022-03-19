Keysfan offers top deals on Microsoft Office, Windows OS during Spring Sale

This article is proudly sponsored by Keysfan
Even if your computer doesn’t have the software you need when you first boot it up, it is easy to find and save on exactly what you need if you know where to look when shopping online. And thanks to Keysfan’s Spring Sale, you can save big without worrying about viruses, malware, or other issues.
Whether you want to upgrade to Windows 11 or grab the suite of useful software offered through Microsoft Office 2021 to use at home or for work, Keysfan offers safe, secure, and reliable options with guaranteed legitimate licenses.
Not only can you choose from multiple payment methods like Paypal and major credit cards to checkout securely, but you can also rest assured that every product sold on Keysfan is 100 percent legal, safe, and backed by the platform’s 100 percent money-back guarantee.
During Keysfan’s Spring Sale, you can pick up some of Microsoft’s top offerings at greatly reduced prices, including Windows 11 for just $14.61 or the entire Microsoft Office 2021 suite for $31.01.
Microsoft Office and Windows OS at hot, low prices
- Microsoft Windows 10 Professional Key – $7.43
- Microsoft Windows 10 Professional Key – 2 PCs – $11.53 (only $5.77 per PC)
- Microsoft Windows 10 home – $8.15
- Microsoft Windows 11 Professional Key – 1 PC – $14.61
- Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus Key – 1 PC – $31.01
- Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus Key 5 PCs – $72.01(only $14.4 per PC)
- Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus Key – 1 PC -$25.88
- Microsoft Office 2016 Professional Plus Key – 1 PC -$18.71
Up to 62 percent off Windows OS and MS Office (using coupon code BKS62)
- Windows 11 Professional + Office 2021 Professional Plus Bundle – $44.59
- Windows 10 Professional + Office 2021 Professional Plus Bundle – $37.41
- Windows 11 Professional + Office 2019 Professional Plus Bundle – $40.11
- Windows 10 Professional + Office 2019 Professional Plus Bundle – $32.29
- Windows 11 Professional + Office 2016 Professional Plus Bundle – $33.10
- Windows 10 Professional + Office 2016 Professional Plus Bundle – $24.74
- Windows 10 Home + Office 2019 Professional Bundle – $33.57
- Windows 10 Home + Office 2016 Professional Bundle – $25.01
Up to 50 percent off Windows OS (using coupon code BKS50)
- Windows 10 Home 32/64-bit 2 PCs CD-Key – $13.57
- Windows 11 Home CD-Key – $16.91
- Windows 11 Professional CD-KEY (5 PCs) – $42.02
- Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019 Key – 1 PC– $9.13
Best pricing on Office for home and work (using coupon code BKS62)
- Microsoft Office 2021 Home and Business for Mac – $68.66
- Project Professional 2021 Key – 1 PC – $25.70
- Visio Professional 2021 Key – 1 PC – $22.97
- Project Professional 2019 for 1 User CD-Key – $22.15
- Visio Professional 2019 for 1 User CD-Key – $19.37
- Microsoft Office 2019 Home and Student – 1 User – $31.15
Once you are done with a purchase, Product Keys for your purchased software will be emailed to you directly along with instructions for how to install and activate the product. If you have any issues with your product, Keysfan also offers fast, reliable, and extensive 24-hour customer support.