Imersiv is now free to play globally

This article proudly sponsored by Imersiv.bet

In 2018, Imersiv.bet started with a vision to build a better experience for the esports betting community. They endeavored to find a way to connect the gambling community in a social way, allowing punters to watch games and receive odds in real-time. So, Co-Founder Julien Jonval and the team set out to build a sleek machine that makes the most of the data available online, while engaging users in a like-minded community.



Through a partnership with esports data provider Pandascore, Imersiv pulls its data from a wide range. Using this huge database allows them to offer over 160 different markets across titles such as CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends, and more. This offering has more markets than most platforms come even close to, making for some interesting, exotic bets.



Also in development are exciting features that allow you to chat and exchange with the community as you watch the games together. The goal is to create an immersive experience that allows players to place bets on any game at any time.

The Imersiv.bet platform is currently in beta testing, meaning that it is free to play globally, with no real money being exchanged. It’s a perfect opportunity to test out a new platform before needing to invest. Not only is it free at the moment, but you can also enter their gleam giveaway for a chance to add an AK-47 Vulcan to your CS:GO inventory.



Head on over to Imersiv.bet to explore the platform and register today. If you get in early you will also receive a 50 unit bonus in your account, which you can use at any time. If you are interested in joining their community and learning more about the platform, you can also join their discord community. Remember to always gamble responsibly.