iBUYPOWER, official VALORANT Champions Tour America PC partner, levels up the VCTAs with NVIDIA Reflex

This article was written in partnership with iBUYPOWER.

Recommended Videos

As the official PC partner for the VALORANT Champion Tour Americas, iBUYPOWER knows every frame counts.

Frames win games, as a high refresh rate can be the difference between a perfect headshot and a humiliating defeat. To give VALORANT players the best shot at victory, every Official VCT Americas Spec-Approved RDY Gaming PC—both on-stage and off-stage—is powered by a GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics card, which comes integrated with the cutting-edge NVIDIA Reflex technology.

NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs are the beating heart of every pre-built Official VCT Americas Spec-Approved PC, though the experts at iBUYPOWER haven’t just built them for their raw power; NVIDIA Reflex offers so much more. This revolutionary low-latency system, created with esports in mind, maximizes frame rate and minimizes micro-lag that could cost players a kill or even a match.

NVIDIA Reflex adds near-instantaneous responses to user input, better aim precision, and player locations so accurate they’ll still be there when your bullet reaches them. As NVIDIA’s #FramesWinGames campaign explains, maximum frame rates and low system latency can be crucial to victory in VALORANT.

Photo via iBUYPOWER

In an official NVIDIA GeForce video, Riot Games’ director of technology Dave Heironymus explains that in VALORANT, “every encounter is measured in milliseconds,” and that “NVIDIA Reflex dynamically determines how much render latency there is in your system, allowing the game to minimize input lag.”

It takes just a few clicks to enable NVIDIA Reflex in VALORANT. Here’s how to activate this match-boosting technology:

Select Settings.

Go to Video.

Scroll down to NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency.

Click on Off and then choose On, or even On and Boost.

That’s all there is to it. NVIDIA Reflex is such a game changer you’ll wonder how you ever managed without it.

What if you’re the kind of VALORANT player who loves looking under the hood? You’ll be happy to hear NVIDIA Reflex collects and collates latency data, turning it into displayable metrics you can use to further optimize settings. To tweak or not to tweak, that is the question, and with NVIDIA Reflex and iBUYPOWER, it’s entirely up to you.

NVIDIA Reflex isn’t limited to the VCT Americas’ on-stage PCs; iBUYPOWER’s commitment to gaming and esports excellence puts NVIDIA Reflex within everyone’s reach, whether you’re a casual VALORANT player or a future VTC Americas legend.

All Official VCT Americas Spec-Approved RDY Gaming PCs, including the powerhouse RDY Y40 VALORANT VCTA B001, are equipped with NVIDIA Reflex-enabled GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. So choose iBUYPOWER’s Official VCT Americas Spec-Approved RDY Gaming PCs for the ultimate experience in smooth VALORANT performance.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more