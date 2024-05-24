An iBuyPower PC
Photo via iBUYPOWER
Category:
Sponsored

iBUYPOWER, official VALORANT Champions Tour America PC partner, levels up the VCTAs with NVIDIA Reflex

These gaming beasts are built for more than just raw power.
Image of Dot Esports Brand Partnerships
Dot Esports Brand Partnerships
|
Published: May 24, 2024 11:00 am

This article was written in partnership with iBUYPOWER.

Recommended Videos

As the official PC partner for the VALORANT Champion Tour Americas, iBUYPOWER knows every frame counts.

Frames win games, as a high refresh rate can be the difference between a perfect headshot and a humiliating defeat. To give VALORANT players the best shot at victory, every Official VCT Americas Spec-Approved RDY Gaming PC—both on-stage and off-stage—is powered by a GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics card, which comes integrated with the cutting-edge NVIDIA Reflex technology.

NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs are the beating heart of every pre-built Official VCT Americas Spec-Approved PC, though the experts at iBUYPOWER haven’t just built them for their raw power; NVIDIA Reflex offers so much more. This revolutionary low-latency system, created with esports in mind, maximizes frame rate and minimizes micro-lag that could cost players a kill or even a match.

NVIDIA Reflex adds near-instantaneous responses to user input, better aim precision, and player locations so accurate they’ll still be there when your bullet reaches them. As NVIDIA’s #FramesWinGames campaign explains, maximum frame rates and low system latency can be crucial to victory in VALORANT

An iBuyPower PC with the VCT Americas logo on the desktop screen.
Photo via iBUYPOWER

In an official NVIDIA GeForce video, Riot Games’ director of technology Dave Heironymus explains that in VALORANT, “every encounter is measured in milliseconds,” and that “NVIDIA Reflex dynamically determines how much render latency there is in your system, allowing the game to minimize input lag.”

It takes just a few clicks to enable NVIDIA Reflex in VALORANT. Here’s how to activate this match-boosting technology:

  • Select Settings.
  • Go to Video.
  • Scroll down to NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency.
  • Click on Off and then choose On, or even On and Boost.

That’s all there is to it. NVIDIA Reflex is such a game changer you’ll wonder how you ever managed without it.

What if you’re the kind of VALORANT player who loves looking under the hood? You’ll be happy to hear NVIDIA Reflex collects and collates latency data, turning it into displayable metrics you can use to further optimize settings. To tweak or not to tweak, that is the question, and with NVIDIA Reflex and iBUYPOWER, it’s entirely up to you.

NVIDIA Reflex isn’t limited to the VCT Americas’ on-stage PCs; iBUYPOWER’s commitment to gaming and esports excellence puts NVIDIA Reflex within everyone’s reach, whether you’re a casual VALORANT player or a future VTC Americas legend.

All Official VCT Americas Spec-Approved RDY Gaming PCs, including the powerhouse RDY Y40 VALORANT VCTA B001, are equipped with NVIDIA Reflex-enabled GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. So choose iBUYPOWER’s Official VCT Americas Spec-Approved RDY Gaming PCs for the ultimate experience in smooth VALORANT performance.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Watch The Chiefs race to find the savviest saver with Bingle’s Savings Game challenge
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
Watch The Chiefs race to find the savviest saver with Bingle’s Savings Game challenge
Dot Esports Brand Partnerships Dot Esports Brand Partnerships May 21, 2024
Read Article Aussie streamers play retro classics, take on the Big Mac Chant in epic highlights from Macca’s Big Mac Throwback
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
Aussie streamers play retro classics, take on the Big Mac Chant in epic highlights from Macca’s Big Mac Throwback
Dot Esports Brand Partnerships Dot Esports Brand Partnerships May 17, 2024
Read Article Get up to 80 percent off premium games with Humble Bundle’s Epic Spring Sale! 
the Humble Bundle spring sale featuring Cyberpunk, Persona 3, and Like a Dragon Gaiden
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
Get up to 80 percent off premium games with Humble Bundle’s Epic Spring Sale! 
Dot Esports Brand Partnerships Dot Esports Brand Partnerships May 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Watch The Chiefs race to find the savviest saver with Bingle’s Savings Game challenge
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
Watch The Chiefs race to find the savviest saver with Bingle’s Savings Game challenge
Dot Esports Brand Partnerships Dot Esports Brand Partnerships May 21, 2024
Read Article Aussie streamers play retro classics, take on the Big Mac Chant in epic highlights from Macca’s Big Mac Throwback
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
Aussie streamers play retro classics, take on the Big Mac Chant in epic highlights from Macca’s Big Mac Throwback
Dot Esports Brand Partnerships Dot Esports Brand Partnerships May 17, 2024
Read Article Get up to 80 percent off premium games with Humble Bundle’s Epic Spring Sale! 
the Humble Bundle spring sale featuring Cyberpunk, Persona 3, and Like a Dragon Gaiden
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
Get up to 80 percent off premium games with Humble Bundle’s Epic Spring Sale! 
Dot Esports Brand Partnerships Dot Esports Brand Partnerships May 16, 2024
Author
Dot Esports Brand Partnerships