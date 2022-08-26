Hundreds of games are on sale during Humble Bundle’s Summer Sale

Humble is running its annual summer sale to cap off summer 2022 with massive discounts on thousands of games, DLCs, and bundles. With old classics and new releases included, the penny pinchers among us will be able to buff out their game collection thanks to the discounts on offer. You’ll find discounts of as much as 80 percent off on certain games, with newer releases slicing off 10 to 20 percent.

The Summer Sale will have deals that change daily, so make sure to bookmark the page and check back frequently. Even if you miss the limited flash sales, many games will still be discounted beyond their promotional periods, so you’ll be able to nab some savings at any time.

Here’s a list of upcoming game flash sales and which days they’ll be available. Some can already be found at discount but will be even cheaper during these periods.