How to improve your League of Legends play with data analysis

This article is proudly sponsored by GOSU.AI.

If you want to improve your gameplay in a competitive title like League of Legends, looking at data from the pros.

That data help you in champion select, approach lanes in a different way depending on the match’s timing, or just to be more aware of how you can impact specific situations from your position. And regardless of your area of improvement, GOSU.AI can help point you in the right direction.

The reason looking at data from professional players tends to spark improvement mostly comes down to how their choices reflect the meta of any given patch. And because GOSU.AI tracks all of those stats along with other high-rank matches, you can learn up to date hero picks, item builds, and more from the current meta

Using Fnatic’s Martin “Rekkles” Larsson as an example, GOSU takes in all of his data, like his most played hero (Sivir at 74 games,) his highest KDA (Tristana at 9,59), and his lowest KDA (Apelios at 3.23.) It even has his calculated winrate tendencies from each season since 2014, with 2018 being his standout year at a 78.05 percent winrate.

Those values are all then applied to the high-rank match pool, which gives generalized data based on millions of matches observed.

That data—along with updated tracking for which champions have jumped in both pick and win rate in each patch based on buffs and nerfs—will give you a leg up on improving your results.

The GOSU Assistant and all of its features are now free and easily accessible for anyone who wants to take their game to the next level. And along with the in-app features, GOSU.AI is working to become a community hub where players can group up for matches, learn from high-ranking players, and participate in community events.

The team has already established GOSU Club, a premium service for players who want to directly support development, which gives users access to ad-free usage of the app, a direct line to chat with developers, and early access to new features. You can learn more about and join GOSU Club on its official GOSU.AI page.

The GOSU Assistant is available via both the Overwolf app store and the GOSU.AI website. If you want to take your game to the next level, give the GOSU AI Assistant a try.