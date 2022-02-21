Hive Gaming launches Prosper Ultimate, world’s largest pick’em competition

Written in partnership with Hive Gaming.

Hive Gaming has officially launched the world’s largest real-money pick’em competition under the name Prosper Ultimate. This flagship product was opened on Jan. 24 and already features over 20,000 users in more than 200 countries across the world.

Prosper is a new gaming experience created from the usual pick’em framework. Players can enter any offered professional esports match with just a $1 entry ticket. They can then predict the final statistics for that match, such as the kill counts in a game of CS:GO. All new players can claim a free entry ticket to use on any match.

Aside from CS:GO, other games such as League of Legends and Dota 2 are being worked on for implementation. If players make enough correct guesses, they’ll win a variety of rewards ranging from free entry tickets to millions of dollars in prize money. Grand prizes can even be worth up to $10 million.

Prosper’s players will also be provided with loads of live data, dynamic predictions, historical player data, and exclusive match data to enhance their gaming experience. This is thanks to a multi-year partnership in data, technology, and marketing with GRID and its platform.

You can sign up for Prosper Ultimate’s pick’em competition on its website.