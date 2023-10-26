Gravity announces global launch of roguelike indie game Wetory on Oct. 26

You can give this game a try now.

This article is sponsored by Gravity.

It’s time to dive into the colorful world of Wetory, an exciting adventure where paint comes alive. Published globally by Gravity, the adventure begins on Oct. 26 on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Wetory is a cartoon-style graphic 3D action game in the roguelike genre. Players follow a unique protagonist who bleeds color with every step, embarking on a quest to reclaim the stolen hues of the world from a sinister villain.

Image via Gravity

Image via Gravity

Image via Gravity

Image via Gravity

In a village, a child was born, leaving trails of vibrant paint with every step.

Image via Gravity

They grew up in shadows, avoiding those who feared their unique power.

Image via Gravity

Then, a dark force emerged, stealing the world’s colors, shade by shade.

Image via Gravity

As the villain reached for the final hue, the child’s power surged. Can they rise from solitude to be the hero the world needs?

Image via Gravity

Use the tile map strategically to attack and dodge enemies. With each color, unleash unique skills and abilities, and use a variety of skill trees that take advantage of the attack attributes. Intuitive controls and engaging strategy make the game even more fun.

Engage with Wetory’s unique tile map mechanics to attack enemies and evade dangers.

When the game starts, players can only use red and black paint. The tile map on which the player stands will erupt with red paint, which can jump like a rocket in the direction of the character to attack enemies.

Image via Gravity

Black paint fills the player’s dash gauge, which can be used to dodge enemy attacks or pass through obstacles.

Image via Gravity

As the game progresses, players will acquire different paint colors that can be used to build their own playstyle and strategically navigate the stages through a skill tree that takes advantage of the colors’ properties.

Image via Gravity

When players complete a stage, they will receive random items from treasure chests.

With those items, players are able to build their own attack attributes.

Image via Gravity

Since its reveal, Wetory has earned spots in the top 10 best indie games at Gamescom 2022 and was a finalist at the Tokyo Game Show 2022. It was also awarded the most popular game at the BIGS Indie Game Show for two consecutive years.

Now available worldwide on Steam and the Nintendo eShop, Wetory offers 17 translations, from English and German to Spanish and Japanese.

For more information about Wetory, visit the official Wetory Steam page or contact [email protected].

About Gravity

Founded in April 2000 in Korea, Gravity is a global gaming company listed on NASDAQ. Gravity’s flagship IP, Ragnarok, has over 120 million global accounts as of June 30, 2021, and was ranked as the second most-loved Korean game in overseas countries for three consecutive years (Global Hallyu Trends 2021).

Gravity currently has a strong global network with its subsidiaries Gravity Neocyon (Korea) and overseas offices Gravity Communication (Taiwan), Gravity Game Link (Indonesia), Gravity Interactive (U.S.), Gravity Game Arise (Japan), Gravity Game Tech (Thailand), Gravity Game Hub (Singapore), and Gravity Game Vision (Hong Kong). Together with its branches, Gravity has a global publishing business that develops and distributes Ragnarok IP games, as well as games across platforms and genres, expanding its presence and influence around the world. Gravity is expanding its content businesses by launching a range of Ragnarok merchandise and foraying into animation, IPTV, webtoons, and various brand collaborations.



Gravity Official Website http://www.gravity.co.kr

Representative titles