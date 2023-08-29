Get up to 90 percent off games with Humble Bundle’s end of summer sale

This article is written in partnership with Humble Bundle. Check out the full end of summer sale here.

If you’re looking to expand your ever-growing library of games to play, now is the perfect time to do so. Humble Bundle is currently running an end-of-summer sale and is offering incredible deals on hundreds of amazing titles, with some being up to 90 percent off.

Adventure, action, simulation, survivor, multiplayer, new releases, and everything in between, there’s something for everyone. The summer sale ends on Sept. 5, 2023, so make sure to act quickly. You can view a full list of the amazing deals, but here are some of our favorites.

80 percent off Far Cry 5

50 percent off No Man’s Sky

75 percent off PsychoNauts 2

45 percent off Satisfactory

66 percent off Slay The Spire

40 percent off Persona 5 Royal

70 percent off Celeste

Get early access to Valheim along with 40 percent off

Only interested in new releases or pre-orders? This sale has you covered there, too. Pick up the Armored Core 6 deluxe edition or get your pre-order in for Tekken 8, Cities: Skylines II, and Starfield.

But the best part is your money is also going to a great cause. Humble Bundle donates a portion of its proceeds to charities, which you can choose. To date, the community has contributed over $240 million to charity since 2010.

You can view the full list of deals and various bundles on offer by visiting Humble Bundle here.

