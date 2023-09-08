Get to know ‘The Continental – From the World of John Wick’ as it explodes on Prime Video

This article is written in partnership with Prime Video.

The John Wick universe is getting bigger, and as it does, Prime Video is giving fans a glimpse into the history of its most iconic building with the action-packed series The Continental.

This hotel for assassins has captivated fans for years, and The Continental is bringing John Wick enthusiasts three gripping feature-length episodes that tell the tale of Winston’s beginnings at The Continental Hotel.

The first edition to deeply explore and expand on the John Wick history will arrive on Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 22, with parts two and three set to land in the following weeks.

Drawing its name from the New York City icon, this energetic and heart-pounding series will introduce you to the names, faces, and motives of the underground hitman community, both new and some who will be familiar.

Colin Woodell as Winston Scott in The Continental. Image via Prime Video

You can’t have a show about The Continental and not feature Winston, right? Set decades before the events of John Wick, in this story, Winston is played by Colin Woodell. Winston isn’t the power player we know from the films, though. Instead, he’s an upstart businessman on the road to becoming the character we all know and love.

Ayomide Adegun as Charon in The Continental. Image via Prime Video

Of course, if you’re going to have Winston in the mix, you’ll need to have the one who becomes his trusty concierge. Yes, Charon is here too. Taking the mantle from the late, great Lance Reddick is Ayomide Adegun.

When we meet Charon, he is the assistant to a new character in the John Wick universe, Cormac. This kingpin is the manager of The Continental Hotel when the show kicks off and a brutal force in the underworld. The Continental steps back in time to the ’70s and Cormac is posing as a mentor and tormentor who manages both The Continental and the New York City underworld. The plot will thicken when Cormac drags and pressures Winston to resolve his brother’s affairs, Frankie.

In a world with criminals, there needs to be law enforcement, and the two key figures from this side in The Continental are KD played by Mishel Prada and Jeremy Bobb’s character Mayhew. The pair are NYPD detectives caught up in mayhem unfolding within The Continental.

The Continental is a key element in the John Wick movies and is both strangely familiar while being different. As well as experiencing a new series, attentive viewers will learn more about the inner workings of the High Table, John’s formative years, and how the gold coins are made.

This prequel will most definitely give the audience uncut fighting scenes (it’s John Wick after all), a delve into Winston’s roots and events that will alter his point of view as a young man, and most of all, we go back to the beginning: how The Continental became what we know it to be in the dawn of the 2000s.

The creators of the series made sure that each of the feature-length episodes is a work of its own that will offer thrill, action, and mystery-solving satisfaction to viewers regardless of whether they have watched the John Wick series or not.

These are just some of the unique characters and themes that will be making their debut in the next addition to the John Wick universe. The Continental is coming to Prime Video on Sept. 22. Start your 30-day free trial today.

Catch a first glimpse of all the action now.

