Get Microsoft Office for as low as $9.99, Windows 11 from $6.25

Licencesinfo is offering Microsoft Office for as low as $9.99, along with other limited stock deals on Microsoft software.

This article is sponsored by Licencesinfo

Purchasing software for your computer isn’t always easy or affordable, especially if you need some of the newest, high-end products to ensure your work and home efficiency is at its peak.

Buying from secondhand sources isn’t always reliable either because there is the potential to encounter scams, malware, or other issues. Thankfully, Licencesinfo offers users the best prices, 100 percent secure payment, and 24/7 dedicated support.

Licencesinfo purchases Microsoft software licenses directly from companies that no longer need them in large volumes, which allows them to offer top deals on things like Office 2021, Windows 11, and more without compromising service quality. Users can safely make their purchase, receive their license immediately, and can reach out to the platform’s support team if they encounter any issues.

Right now, Licencesinfo is offering several special deals on Microsoft Office, Windows OS, and more for a limited time, which you can view by visiting the storefront’s official website.

Microsoft Office from $9.99

Windows 10 and Windows 11 from $6.25

Save money with bundles!

Deals on Windows Server & CAL’s