Gamers8: The Land of Heroes festival wraps up 8 weeks of gaming, esports, and culture

This article is sponsored by Gamers8.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8 is the world’s biggest gaming and esports festival. Taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Gamers8: The Land of Heroes was an even bigger smash than last year’s inaugural event.

Thousands attended in person and many more watched online as esports teams from all over the world fought for a massive $45 million prize pool, triple the amount on offer last year. A third of that was at stake in the Dota 2 Riyadh Masters event where, in front of hundreds of thousands of Twitch viewers, Team Spirit walked away with $5 million.

Gamers8’s biggest solo winner was Kakeru, who, storming to victory in the final Street Fighter 6 playoff, won a cool $400,000. And Pakistan brawled to victory in the Tekken 7 Nations Cup, earning them $500,000.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes featured 16 tournaments with 13 games, including Rainbow Six Siege, Starcraft 2, Rocket League, and PUBG Mobile. And nearly 400 talented athletes, representing over 60 nationalities, participated.

But while gaming and esports were at the heart of Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, it was so much more than just a competition. It truly was a festival, embracing not only gaming but also music and popular culture.

Gamers8 took place in a purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City, which was already an important leisure and events hub. Supported by partners such as HONOR, PepsiCo, Adidas, and others, it was host to concerts, entertainment zones, learning experiences, and so much more. There was something for everyone, regardless of age or interests.

There were opportunities for esports fans to interact with Team Falcons, one of Saudi Arabia’s professional esports organizations, with a whole area dedicated to the team. That included sampling the culinary delights of Abu Omar’s Kitchen.

Then there was the Kids Dome, ideal for keeping younger members of the family occupied. They could ride go-karts, play Pac-Man, play with real Tetris blocks, watch live shows, and more. It was just the thing to keep children busy while their parents rested their feet.

Returning from last year’s Gamers8 festival, a bigger and better Japamura invited attendees to experience and embrace Japanese culture. There were stage performances, workshops (including ninja classes), and even cooking events for those who wanted a literal taste of Japan.

The Game Development Zone gave visitors the chance to learn about the history of gaming and its future. It offered courses in Unity, Javascript, and game mechanics, and it may have inspired a few budding game designers.

And every Friday evening, the 22,000-seat Mohammed Abdu Arena was host to some spectacular, musical performances. The artists taking to the stage included Imagine Dragons, Dafencil, Macklemore, and Ava Max. Every week had a different lineup.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes concluded with The Club Awards, distributing a total of $5 million to the top-performing esports team. Twisted Minds came out on top, earning $1.5 million, which will help support the team and its expansion. And Team BDS earned silver, netting $1.1 million.

Will there be a Gamers8 2024? The Saudi Sports Federation hasn’t said yes, but based on the success and scale of Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, we can guess it might be happening.

About the author