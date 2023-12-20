Exclusive Rebel Moon watch parties with PWR and Chiefs on December 22!

This article is written in partnership with Netflix.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, Zack Snyder’s star-spanning tale of good versus evil, hits Netflix on Friday, Dec. 22. To celebrate its release, Netflix has teamed up with two iconic esports teams, Team PWR and The Chiefs, for two exclusive Australian watch parties.

There were back-to-back fan recruitment streams on Twitch between Dec. 15 and 19 from Chanzes, Berticuss, Overstrand, Fasffy for Team PWR and Cripsy, Anton, JackoGFreak, and CJCJ for The Chiefs. These pro-level creators have now sent exclusive invitations for their Rebel Moon watch parties to select gaming warriors.

Come Dec. 22, these fans will watch the film alongside the PWR or Chiefs stars in Melbourne or Brisbane. Keep an eye on their socials for images and videos from the event.

Rebel Moon is Zack Snyder’s long-awaited sci-fi story, an epic space opera set in an all-new mythology-rich universe. Streaming only on Netflix after a one-week theatrical run, it stars Sofia Boutella as ‘child of war’ Kora who’s suddenly ripped away from the peace she’s found on Planet Veldt. Like this event’s streamers, she’s gathering fighters but for an altogether more daring purpose. Despite the mammoth odds, she and her rag-tag comrades set out to take on the Motherworld, the tyrannical royal empire she once served.

It promises everything you could want from a space opera; galactic battles, pulse-pounding action, edge-of-your-seat drama, enemies you’ll love to hate, and more. Even if you don’t get to watch it alongside Team PWR and The Chiefs, it’s not to be missed.

Watch Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, only on Netflix, on Dec. 22.